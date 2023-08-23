Home Gaming News Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

Exciting news for Destiny 2 players: Crota's End Raid returns in Season 22, with a new Contest Mode and exclusive rewards.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 21:44 IST
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid returns with exciting challenges in season 22.
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid returns with exciting challenges in season 22. (Bloomberg)

The exciting Destiny 2 Season of the Witch is happening right now, but the upcoming Crota's End Raid is not here just yet, but all good things come to those who wait! Bungie, the game developer, is bringing back this famous raid from the original Destiny game for Season 22. However, it won't be exactly the same as before. There are some new twists to make it, dare we say, much more interesting.

In this raid, your mission is to defeat Crota, who is the son of Oryx. But wait, there's more! This time, there's a special Contest Mode. It's like a challenge that comes with awesome rewards for players and teams who can complete the raid quickly.

If you're eager to dive into the Destiny 2 Season 22 raid, we've got all the important details for you, including the release date and start time.

When Can You Play Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid?

Destiny 2: Crota's End Raid will be ready for action on Friday, September 1st at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

This raid falls under the Legends category in Destiny 2. That's great news because it means you don't need to buy any expansions to play it. It's open to all players.

Contest Mode Schedule

As soon as the raid is released, Contest Mode starts. If you can complete the raid within 48 hours from the release time, you'll earn a cool emblem as a reward. Here's the catch: you won't be able to get this emblem any other way once Contest Mode ends.

The first team in the world to finish the raid will become the World's First. They get a special title as a reward. We don't know exactly how different this raid is from the original, so if you haven't tried it before, it might be a good idea to give it a go. Especially if you're aiming for that World's First title.

Like all raids, you'll need a team of six players to complete Crota's End. So, gather your crew before the raid starts. We're not sure if there will be a new update before the raid, so keep an eye out for any announcements.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 21:44 IST
