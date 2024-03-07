 Apple’s iOS 17.4 update brings critical security fixes for iPhone; Update your devices now | Mobile News

Apple’s iOS 17.4 update brings critical security fixes for iPhone; Update your devices now

iPhone’s iOS 17.4 update brings exciting changes for EU users but more importantly, tackles critical security threats. Know why updating is vital to safeguard your Apple devices.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 15:49 IST
Apple's new iOS 17.4 update not only brings EU users third-party app access on iPhones and other Apple devices but crucially addresses security threats.

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.4, grabbing headlines for its new feature allowing EU users to run third-party app stores on iPhones. While this has stolen the spotlight, there's a more crucial reason to hit that 'Update' button - it addresses two severe security vulnerabilities.

According to a recent security update from Apple reported by BleepingComputer, iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 tackle two zero-day bugs in the iOS kernel and Apple's RTKit. These bugs posed a risk of bypassing kernel memory protections, potentially granting attackers elevated access to your device. Taking quick action is paramount, and you can secure your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and following the prompts.

Critical Security Vulnerabilities

These vulnerabilities are not merely theoretical. Apple acknowledges being "aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited" in both cases. The term "zero-day" indicates that hackers could exploit these flaws undetected. With this revelation, the urgency to update your device becomes evident, given that Apple has promptly issued fixes.

The impact of these bugs spans across a wide array of devices, including iPhone XS and later, various iPad Pro models, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini from 3rd generation onwards. This potentially puts a significant number of users at risk.

Zero-day vulnerabilities are typically exploited in targeted attacks, often by sophisticated state-sponsored groups. Apple has not disclosed specifics about the exploitation or the discovery, leaving users in the dark about potential threats.

Apple devices, once considered impervious, are increasingly becoming targets. Reports indicate that there were 20 active zero-day flaws targeting Apple products in 2023, double the previous year's count. Three zero-day attacks on Apple devices have already been patched in 2024, highlighting the evolving threat landscape.

Why should you update your iPhone regularly?

In the face of these cybersecurity risks, it underscores the importance of keeping devices up-to-date with the latest patches, especially those addressing security vulnerabilities. The digital landscape is rife with sophisticated hacking groups, making it a perilous gamble to leave devices unprotected. Don't take chances – download the latest iOS 17.4 update promptly and fortify your device against potential threats.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 15:49 IST
