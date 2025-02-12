Sony’s PlayStation State of Play livestream tonight: Where to watch and what to expect?

The PlayStation State of Play will air tonight, offering updates and announcements for upcoming games. Sony confirmed the broadcast will stream live, though the specific games to be featured are yet to be disclosed. However, a recent leak suggests that a new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater could make an appearance, along with its confirmed release date.

The event will run for over 40 minutes, but the number of games on the agenda remains unclear. Fans can tune in to the live stream on YouTube or Twitch starting at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, which will be 3:30 am IST on February 13 in India.

Upcoming Games and Expected Reveals

Recently, a trailer for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater briefly appeared on the PlayStation Store. This sparked speculation that the game might feature during tonight's State of Play event. The trailer confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, launching on August 25, 2025.

Additionally, fans can expect updates on other previously announced titles. While Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet from Naughty Dog is unlikely to appear so soon after its reveal at The Game Awards 2024, Ghost of Yotei from Sucker Punch could be showcased with new details. Ghost of Yotei was first introduced in September 2024, and the upcoming broadcast may offer further information or even a release date.

Another potential highlight is an update on Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games. This superhero title has remained shrouded in secrecy since its 2021 announcement, and tonight's broadcast might provide the first significant reveal in years.

Further announcements could include updates on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach from Kojima Productions and Phantom Blade Zero, a wuxia-inspired action RPG. Fans may also hear about Santa Monica Studio's next project, as the studio has not revealed anything since the release of the Valhalla update for God of War Ragnarok in December 2023.

The previous State of Play, which took place on September 24, 2024, showcased over 20 games for the PS5 and PS VR2, including the highly anticipated Ghost of Yotei.