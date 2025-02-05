Apple Invites, a new iPhone app launched: Know what it is and how it works

Apple introduced a new iPhone app called Apple Invites, which is an alternative to the calendar app. Apple Invites is built for managing greater levels of events where users can create and share custom invitations. This new app claims to offer seamless event planning and coordination with attendees by managing RSVPs, event details, shared albums, etc. The Apple Invites can be accessed via the App Store and iCloud.com. However, it's only available to iCloud+ subscribers for creating custom invitations. Know more about the Apple Invites and how it simplifies event management.

Apple Invites: Everything you need to know

Apple Invites is a new iPhone app which enables users to create custom invitations for occasions and events. The app offers several seamless features that enable easy coordination for event details, locations, expected attendees, shared albums, Apple Music, and much more. The app enables organisers to effectively track RSVPs and share invitations via links which can be accessed by any device. Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for apps and iCloud said, “ With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together.”

Apple Invites features explained:

To create the custom invitation, users have to select a background image from the app's library or the gallery that matches the theme of the event. Users can also include crucial information such as Maps and Weather forecasts. Apple Invites enable users to create a “Shared Album” where all attendees can share photos and videos after the event in a shared album, enabling easy access to the event memories. iPhone users can also integrate collaborative playlists via Apple Music. Apple Invites comes with built-in Image Playground and writing tools, enabling users to generate AI images and take advantage of AI writing capabilities for generating fun and quirky invite phrases. It offers easy access to manage events, such as sharing invitation links, and tracking RSVPs, Guests can see who's coming and confirm their presence as well.

Apple Invites availability

The Apple Invites is available to download on App Store and it's compatible with all iPhone models running on iOS 18 versions. Users can also access the web version by going to the web at icloud.com/invites.

