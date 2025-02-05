Apple forced to allow Porn app on iPhone in the EU. Here’s the company’s response

Apple has been extremely strict about allowing adult content on iPhones, especially apps that promote adult content on the Apple App Store for iPhones and other Apple devices. However, the iPhone has now officially seen its first adult content app in Europe. This is due to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which has allowed citizens in the EU to install third-party app stores on iPhones. One such app store, called AltStore PAL, has approved its first adult content app. The app, called Hot Tub, is now available for iPhone users through AltStore PAL.

Hot Tub App On Apple iPhone: What We Know

Thanks to EU regulations, Apple now has no choice but to allow the app on iPhones. The app, Hot Tub, essentially allows users to access mature content without having to visit any websites, reportedly consolidating various sources into a single app. The app's creators claim on social media that Hot Tub by c1d3r is the world's first Apple-approved adult content app. However, it is exclusively available on AltStore PAL, and not listed on the App Store (Apple).

It is also worth noting that AltStore PAL is backed by Epic Games—the same Epic Games behind popular titles like Fortnite.

What Apple Said

Apple is certainly not happy about this, as it believes that apps of this nature should not be allowed on its platform. However, under EU laws, it now has no choice.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has already issued a statement on the matter, expressing deep concerns about the safety risks that apps like this pose for EU users, particularly children.

“This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem that we have worked for more than a decade to make the best in the world. Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store. The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic who may not share our concerns for user safety,” Apple was quoted as saying by 9to5Mac.

