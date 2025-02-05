Apple forced to allow Porn app on iPhone in the EU. Here’s the company’s response

Apple iPhone's first adult app, called Hot Tub, is now available for iPhone users through AltStore PAL. Here are the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2025, 18:07 IST
Apple forced to allow Porn app on iPhone in the EU. Here’s the company’s response
Apple is strict about allowing apps that promote adult content on the iPhone. (AFP)

Apple has been extremely strict about allowing adult content on iPhones, especially apps that promote adult content on the Apple App Store for iPhones and other Apple devices. However, the iPhone has now officially seen its first adult content app in Europe. This is due to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which has allowed citizens in the EU to install third-party app stores on iPhones. One such app store, called AltStore PAL, has approved its first adult content app. The app, called Hot Tub, is now available for iPhone users through AltStore PAL.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to come with camera upgrades, bigger display, and more- Know what's coming

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

Hot Tub App On Apple iPhone: What We Know

Thanks to EU regulations, Apple now has no choice but to allow the app on iPhones. The app, Hot Tub, essentially allows users to access mature content without having to visit any websites, reportedly consolidating various sources into a single app. The app's creators claim on social media that Hot Tub by c1d3r is the world's first Apple-approved adult content app. However, it is exclusively available on AltStore PAL, and not listed on the App Store (Apple). 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is also worth noting that AltStore PAL is backed by Epic Games—the same Epic Games behind popular titles like Fortnite.

Also Read: Apple Invites, a new iPhone app launched: Know what it is and how it works

What Apple Said

Apple is certainly not happy about this, as it believes that apps of this nature should not be allowed on its platform. However, under EU laws, it now has no choice.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has already issued a statement on the matter, expressing deep concerns about the safety risks that apps like this pose for EU users, particularly children. 

“This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem that we have worked for more than a decade to make the best in the world. Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store. The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic who may not share our concerns for user safety,” Apple was quoted as saying by 9to5Mac.

Also Read: iPhone 15 takes the first spot in world's best-selling smartphone list of 2024- All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 13:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple forced to allow Porn app on iPhone in the EU. Here’s the company’s response
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked release date

GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here’s when it's coming
GTA 6 leaked weather effects

GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns
GTA 6 leak

GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date might have leaked, possibly aligning with a key franchise milestone
Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets