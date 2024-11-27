Amaran OTT release: Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer movie to stream on Netflix on this date…

Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial Amaran continues to perform well in theatres, even after its second week of release. The military-drama, starring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, has earned ₹160 crores at the box office, and its momentum shows no signs of slowing down. With the movie's ongoing success, fans are now eagerly awaiting its release on OTT.

Amaran OTT Release: Cast, Plot, and More

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, owned by Kamal Haasan, Amaran features a talented cast led by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Other notable actors include Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Abhinav Raj. The film's music, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, complements its intense narrative, while C.H. Sai handles cinematography. R. Kalaivanan takes charge of editing. Originally shot in Tamil, the movie has been dubbed in several languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, to cater to a wider audience.

Amaran OTT Release: Storyline

The movie is based on the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. Major Varadarajan showed exceptional bravery during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir and lost his life in combat. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his valor.

However, before its release, Amaran attracted controversy after actor Sai Pallavi visited the National War Memorial and posted pictures on social media. Some netizens unearthed an old interview where she had made remarks about the Indian Army and its comparison to Indian terrorists, which led to widespread criticism. Pallavi's comments, which were taken out of context, sparked a call for boycotting her, though she later clarified her stance.

Amaran OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

While Amaran was initially slated to release on OTT on November 28, the film's ongoing success in theatres has led the makers to postpone the digital release. According to reports, the movie will stream on Netflix starting December 11, although an official confirmation from the creators is yet to be made. Fans will have to wait a little longer to catch the film from the comfort of their homes.

