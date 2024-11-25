Bloody Beggar, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and more OTT releases to watch this week

Looking for fresh content to stream? With the last week of November underway, OTT platforms are set to deliver an exciting lineup of films and series to keep you entertained. Whether you're into comedy, drama, or thrilling heist stories, there's something new to dive into. If you're looking to refresh your watchlist, here are some must-see releases coming from November 25 to December 1, 2024.

1. Bloody Beggar (November 29, Prime Video)

After a successful Diwali run, Bloody Beggar is hitting Prime Video this week. Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, the film follows a lazy beggar who unwittingly finds himself in a heap of trouble. Starring Kavin, alongside Redin Kingsley and Maruthi Prakashraj, this comedy-drama is set to deliver laughs as the protagonist's misadventures spiral out of control.



2. Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (November 29, Zee5)

This series brings together two ambitious reporters, Nikki and Aashu, who fight for the top anchor position. When their rivalry leads them to a risky sting operation, they inadvertently end up married. Their professional feud takes an unexpected turn as they juggle their new marriage and work lives, setting the stage for plenty of hilarious situations.

3. Sikandar Ke Muqaddar (November 29, Netflix)

A highly anticipated heist thriller, Sikandar Ke Muqaddar stars Tamannaah Bhatia as Kamini Singh, a regular woman caught in a series of extraordinary events. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film promises plenty of twists and thrilling moments, with a standout chemistry between Bhatia and her co-stars Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill.

4. The Madness

Hollywood fans can look forward to The Madness, a gripping new series starring Gabrielle Graham and Colman Domingo. Set to debut on November 28, the show has already built considerable anticipation with its intriguing storyline and talented cast.

5. Parachute (November 29, Disney+ Hotstar)

A Tamil web series, Parachute tells the story of two children who run away from home, prompting their desperate parents to search for them. Featuring Krishna, Kishore Kani, and Kali Venkat, this emotional journey will debut on November 29.

Make sure to mark your calendars and add these releases to your watchlist!