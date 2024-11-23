Latest Tech News Photos Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, Dune Prophecy, and more: 5 new OTT series and movies to watch online

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, Dune Prophecy, and more: 5 new OTT series and movies to watch online

Know about these new OTT releases such as Dune Prophecy, Bagheera, Kishkindha Kaandam, and more.  

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2024, 13:00 IST
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, Dune Prophecy, and more: 5 new OTT series and movies to watch online
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2: Last year, the thrilling love triangle won many hearts among the OTT community. Now, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi and back with another season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. This new season also brings Gurmeet Choudhary in a new suspenseful role. Viewers can binge-watch this web series online on Netflix.  (Netflix)
photos
1/5 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2: Last year, the thrilling love triangle won many hearts among the OTT community. Now, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi and back with another season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. This new season also brings Gurmeet Choudhary in a new suspenseful role. Viewers can binge-watch this web series online on Netflix.  (Netflix)
Dune: Prophecy
Dune: Prophecy: It is an  American science fiction web series starring  Josh Heuston, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, and other known faces of Hollywood. The series is based on the novel trilogy The Great Schools of Dune. Now, the web series is available to watch online on Jiocinema. Note that to stream content on the OTT platform, viewers will have to own a monthly subscription. (HBO )
2/5 Dune: Prophecy: It is an  American science fiction web series starring  Josh Heuston, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, and other known faces of Hollywood. The series is based on the novel trilogy The Great Schools of Dune. Now, the web series is available to watch online on Jiocinema. Note that to stream content on the OTT platform, viewers will have to own a monthly subscription. (HBO )
Bagheera
Bagheera: It is a Kannada film starring Sriimurali,  Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and others in pivotal roles. It is a superhero film that revolves around the lead who is known as Bagheera. The film is filled with action, thriller, and mystery that will keep you hooked throughout the end. Bagheera is available to watch online on Netflix. (Netflix)
3/5 Bagheera: It is a Kannada film starring Sriimurali,  Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and others in pivotal roles. It is a superhero film that revolves around the lead who is known as Bagheera. The film is filled with action, thriller, and mystery that will keep you hooked throughout the end. Bagheera is available to watch online on Netflix. (Netflix)
The Piano Lesson
The Piano Lesson: This film is based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play which has the same name as the movie. The stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, and others are in leading roles. It showcases family dynamics, challenges, and emotions that will keep you interested throughout the end. The Piano Lesson is available to watch online on Netflix.  (Netflix )
4/5 The Piano Lesson: This film is based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play which has the same name as the movie. The stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, and others are in leading roles. It showcases family dynamics, challenges, and emotions that will keep you interested throughout the end. The Piano Lesson is available to watch online on Netflix.  (Netflix )

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Kishkindha Kaandam
Kishkindha Kaandam: It is a Malayalam thriller film starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan in leading roles. The film revolves around a monkey-inhabited village experiencing strange occurrences. Therefore, to unfold the mystery and enjoy the chilling thrillers, watch this movie from the confront of your home on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Disney+ Hotstar )
5/5 Kishkindha Kaandam: It is a Malayalam thriller film starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan in leading roles. The film revolves around a monkey-inhabited village experiencing strange occurrences. Therefore, to unfold the mystery and enjoy the chilling thrillers, watch this movie from the confront of your home on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Disney+ Hotstar )
First Published Date: 23 Nov, 13:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22: Booyah Champ Faded Wheel

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22: Booyah Champ Faded Wheel
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets