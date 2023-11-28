Icon
Home How To BGMI tips: Know how to aim like a pro and increase your killing count

BGMI tips: Know how to aim like a pro and increase your killing count

Want to improve BGMI skills? Check out the best BGMI tips for aiming like a pro player and winning the chicken dinner.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 08:55 IST
Icon
BGMI
Know how to master aiming well to increase killing count through these BGMI tips. (BGMI)
BGMI
Know how to master aiming well to increase killing count through these BGMI tips. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the popular Battle Royale games which is known for its real-time battlefield experience, intense gameplay, variety of gaming modes, rewards, maps, and more. The game is also about enhancing player skills and winning the match with style. However, to earn chicken dinner, a player must master aiming and killing enemies swiftly. To ace aiming, learn the below-mentioned BGMI tips and dominate the battlefield.

BGMI tips to master aiming

  1. Sensitivity settings: To improve aiming skills, a player must explore different sensitivity settings to pick the one which suits them the most. Make sure to adjust different sensitivity modes in the game such as Gyroscope, ADS, camera, and others, to find the one which is comfortable for the player.

Also Read: BGMI tips: Know how to play tactically to dominate players in solo matches and achieve victory

2. Recoil management: Take advantage of different gun attachments such as compensators, muzzles, and vertical grips to improve the stability of the weapon. Try aiming in a prone position to reduce the chances of gun recoil.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

3. Crosshair aiming: Always use the crosshair of the scope to aim the enemy as this enables the player to directly make a headshot or give maximum damage. Make sure to position your crosshair in a downward position to reduce gun recoil and aim in the right direction.

4. Play in training grounds: BGMI Arena grounds have the best training modes which enable players to practice in different gaming situations. Players can improve their aiming skills for long range to short range shooting. Additionally, it also improves player reflux to kill enemies.

Also read: BGMI 2.9 update coming! Know expected theme, upgrades, and much more

5. Lastly, practice BGMI as much as you can to improve your aiming skills. BGMI is solely based on player gaming skills and mastering aiming is one of the most important skills that every player should ace.

Integrate the above-mentioned BGMI tips into your gameplay and see how your gameplay improves over time. Becoming a pro player requires immense training and practice and you are already a set ahead.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 08:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon