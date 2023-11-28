BGMI tips: Know how to aim like a pro and increase your killing count

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the popular Battle Royale games which is known for its real-time battlefield experience, intense gameplay, variety of gaming modes, rewards, maps, and more. The game is also about enhancing player skills and winning the match with style. However, to earn chicken dinner, a player must master aiming and killing enemies swiftly. To ace aiming, learn the below-mentioned BGMI tips and dominate the battlefield.

BGMI tips to master aiming

Sensitivity settings: To improve aiming skills, a player must explore different sensitivity settings to pick the one which suits them the most. Make sure to adjust different sensitivity modes in the game such as Gyroscope, ADS, camera, and others, to find the one which is comfortable for the player.

2. Recoil management: Take advantage of different gun attachments such as compensators, muzzles, and vertical grips to improve the stability of the weapon. Try aiming in a prone position to reduce the chances of gun recoil.

3. Crosshair aiming: Always use the crosshair of the scope to aim the enemy as this enables the player to directly make a headshot or give maximum damage. Make sure to position your crosshair in a downward position to reduce gun recoil and aim in the right direction.

4. Play in training grounds: BGMI Arena grounds have the best training modes which enable players to practice in different gaming situations. Players can improve their aiming skills for long range to short range shooting. Additionally, it also improves player reflux to kill enemies.

5. Lastly, practice BGMI as much as you can to improve your aiming skills. BGMI is solely based on player gaming skills and mastering aiming is one of the most important skills that every player should ace.

Integrate the above-mentioned BGMI tips into your gameplay and see how your gameplay improves over time. Becoming a pro player requires immense training and practice and you are already a set ahead.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

