Happy Father's Day 2023: Send WhatsApp stickers, GIFs to make the day special for your dad
Happy Father's Day 2023: Celebrate Father's Day in a memorable way with heartfelt WhatsApp messages, stickers, and GIFs. Check the step-by-step process here.
Happy Father's Day 2023: The day is here and it is the perfect opportunity for you to show that you care. Not by giving expensive gifts, but through simple, but meaningful, messages, stickers and GIFs. Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June and this year, it falls on June 18. It is a special day to express appreciation and gratitude for the men who fulfill this important role in our lives, be they fathers, grandfathers, or other paternal figures.
To make this Father's Day memorable, show your appreciation for your father by sending heartfelt messages, wishes, stickers, and GIFs through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, or any other medium you prefer.
To start, choose the perfect WhatsApp message for your dad while personalising it with your own words that conveys your love, gratitude, and appreciation. Once you have crafted the ideal message, you can further enhance it by adding GIFs and stickers. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you share messages, stickers, and GIFs over WhatsApp, making this Father's Day even more special.
Happy Father's Day 2023: How to send WhatsApp Stickers
1. Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the individual or group chat where you want to send the sticker.
2. Click on the smiley icon available in the chat box.
3. Then, go to the sticker icon that is located next to the GIF symbol.
4. Click on the “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel and head to the add more stickers panel.
5. You will then have to scroll to the bottom and click on the ‘Get More Stickers' option.
6. It will directly take you to the Google Play Store.
7. Now, you will have to search for Happy Father's Day in the search bar.
8. Select the sticker pack you would like to download and add it to WhatsApp.
9. Once done, you will be able to see all the stickers in the pack inside the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.
10. Now, you can simply select and send Happy Father's Day stickers to your dad.
Happy Father's Day 2023: How to share WhatsApp GIF
Similar to the WhatsApp stickers, open the app and click on the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF.
Now, tap on the smiley icon available on the messaging box and then tap on the GIF option in the tray below.
Click on the search icon and type Happy Father's Day 2023. You will be able to get a number of Happy Father's Day GIFs displayed on your screen.
Following this, tap on the GIF you want to share and hit the send button.
