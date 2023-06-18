Home How To Happy Father's Day 2023: Send WhatsApp stickers, GIFs to make the day special for your dad

Happy Father's Day 2023: Send WhatsApp stickers, GIFs to make the day special for your dad

Happy Father's Day 2023: Celebrate Father's Day in a memorable way with heartfelt WhatsApp messages, stickers, and GIFs. Check the step-by-step process here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 06:27 IST
Father's Day
Know how to share the best Father's Day stickers, GIFs, and more on WhatsApp. (Unsplash)
Father's Day
Know how to share the best Father's Day stickers, GIFs, and more on WhatsApp. (Unsplash)

Happy Father's Day 2023: The day is here and it is the perfect opportunity for you to show that you care. Not by giving expensive gifts, but through simple, but meaningful, messages, stickers and GIFs. Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June and this year, it falls on June 18. It is a special day to express appreciation and gratitude for the men who fulfill this important role in our lives, be they fathers, grandfathers, or other paternal figures.

To make this Father's Day memorable, show your appreciation for your father by sending heartfelt messages, wishes, stickers, and GIFs through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, or any other medium you prefer.

To start, choose the perfect WhatsApp message for your dad while personalising it with your own words that conveys your love, gratitude, and appreciation. Once you have crafted the ideal message, you can further enhance it by adding GIFs and stickers. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you share messages, stickers, and GIFs over WhatsApp, making this Father's Day even more special.

Happy Father's Day 2023: How to send WhatsApp Stickers

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the individual or group chat where you want to send the sticker.

2. Click on the smiley icon available in the chat box.

3. Then, go to the sticker icon that is located next to the GIF symbol.

4. Click on the “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel and head to the add more stickers panel.

5. You will then have to scroll to the bottom and click on the ‘Get More Stickers' option.

6. It will directly take you to the Google Play Store.

7. Now, you will have to search for Happy Father's Day in the search bar.

8. Select the sticker pack you would like to download and add it to WhatsApp.

9. Once done, you will be able to see all the stickers in the pack inside the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.

10. Now, you can simply select and send Happy Father's Day stickers to your dad.

Happy Father's Day 2023: How to share WhatsApp GIF

Step 1:

Similar to the WhatsApp stickers, open the app and click on the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF.
Step 2:

Now, tap on the smiley icon available on the messaging box and then tap on the GIF option in the tray below. 
Step 3:

Click on the search icon and type Happy Father's Day 2023. You will be able to get a number of Happy Father's Day GIFs displayed on your screen.
Step 4:

Following this, tap on the GIF you want to share and hit the send button.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 06:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets