It's 2024, and we've already seen an array of innovative display types, from rollable and bendable screens to transparent displays. Now, LG in South Korea has unveiled a new stretchable display panel that can expand by 50%. But, why is it called "stretchable"? LG claims that this display can expand by up to 50 percent, currently the highest elongation rate in the industry. This means you could potentially shape the display, whether by folding, twisting, or stretching it.

The possibilities are vast. Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces, such as in wearable bands, or even incorporated into clothing that adapts to the shape of your body. In automotive applications, stretchable displays could revolutionise car dashboards. It sounds like something from a science fiction movie, right?

Also Read: iOS 18.2 to bring Visual Intelligence for iPhone users: 5 ways to use it

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Technology Behind LG's Stretchable Display: Explained

The prototype unveiled at LG Science Park in Seoul features a display panel measuring 12 inches, but the unique part is that it can stretch up to 18 inches with the display offering 100 PPI (pixels per inch) and a full RGB colour spectrum.

LG says to enable this level of flexibility is the use of a special silicon material in the display. This material is similar to the type found in contact lenses, and along with this, LG has developed a new wiring design structure, ensuring that the display remains functional even when stretched.

Additionally, LG uses micro LED lights technology in its stretchable display, measuring just 40 micrometers. This is said to boost the display's durability, making it resistant to wear and tear, even after stretching over 10,000 times. Plus, owing to this the display can withstand both low and high temperatures and are resistant to external shocks,

While the stretchable display may seem like a new concept, LG has been working on it for several years. The company first introduced the concept of a stretchable display back in 2022, but in just two years, LG has more than doubled the elongation rate, increasing it from 20% to 50%.

Also Read: GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here's why

Demos at the LG Science Park and What Does The Future Hold?

At the LG Science Park event, the company showcased a variety of potential applications for stretchable displays. One particularly interesting demonstration involved an automotive panel that featured a convex-shaped stretchable display. Imagine such displays ultimately replacing the current car dashboards we are familiar with, offering a more dynamic and interactive user experience.

Imagine, for instance, major brands like Nike integrating stretchable displays into their products. Picture a pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers featuring a stretchable display—it's a concept that feels straight out of a science fiction film, buy LG appears to be one of the first companies paving the way for this revolution.

Also Read: Coldplay Ahmedabad concert details out: Date, venue, ticket and more