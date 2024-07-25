How to check your EPF balance? Follow these simple steps using the UMANG app

Keeping track of your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance is crucial for managing your retirement savings. While you can check your EPF balance through various methods, including offline SMS services, the UMANG app offers a convenient online option. Here's a straightforward guide to using the UMANG app to check your EPF balance.

Requirements for Checking EPF Balance Online

1. Universal Account Number (UAN)

2. Mobile number registered with EPFO

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: How to transfer your photos and videos from Google Photos to Apple iCloud in a few simple steps

Steps to Check Your EPF Balance Using the UMANG App

1. Download the UMANG App

Access the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Search for ‘UMANG' and download the app.

2. Register on the UMANG App

Open the app after installation.

Register using your mobile number or through ‘MeriPehchan' or Digilocker. ‘MeriPehchan' facilitates access to various public services.

Also read: How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

3. Search for EPFO Services

After registration, use the search bar to enter ‘EPFO' and hit enter.

4. Access EPFO Services

Browse through the EPFO-related services.

Select ‘View Passbook' from the options.

Also read: Alert! New scam related to PAN cards revealed: Here's all details and how to spot stay safe from this fraud

5. Choose Employee-Centric Service

Upon selecting ‘View Passbook,' choose ‘Employee-centric Service' from the three available options.

6. Enter Your UAN

A prompt will appear asking for your UAN. Enter it and click ‘Login.'

7. Verify with OTP

The app will send an OTP to your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP on the app and press ‘OK.'

8. View Your EPF Balance

After OTP verification, your EPF passbook will display. Review your EPF balance and details.

Also read: Planning a trip? Equip yourself with these must have gadgets for Apple device users

Key Considerations

Make sure your mobile number is linked with the UAN you're using.

If the mobile number is not registered, you'll receive an error, and access will be restricted.

By following these steps, you can easily monitor your EPF balance using the UMANG app, streamlining the process of tracking your retirement savings.