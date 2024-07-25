 How to check your EPF balance? Follow these simple steps using the UMANG app | How-to
Wondering how to check your EPF balance online? Discover how the UMANG app can simplify the process with these easy steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 19:31 IST
Easily check your EPF balance online using the UMANG app with these simple, step-by-step instructions. (HT_PRINT)

Keeping track of your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance is crucial for managing your retirement savings. While you can check your EPF balance through various methods, including offline SMS services, the UMANG app offers a convenient online option. Here's a straightforward guide to using the UMANG app to check your EPF balance.

Requirements for Checking EPF Balance Online

1. Universal Account Number (UAN)

2. Mobile number registered with EPFO

Steps to Check Your EPF Balance Using the UMANG App

1. Download the UMANG App

  • Access the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Search for ‘UMANG' and download the app.

2. Register on the UMANG App

  • Open the app after installation.
  • Register using your mobile number or through ‘MeriPehchan' or Digilocker. ‘MeriPehchan' facilitates access to various public services.

3. Search for EPFO Services

  • After registration, use the search bar to enter ‘EPFO' and hit enter.

4. Access EPFO Services

  • Browse through the EPFO-related services.
  • Select ‘View Passbook' from the options.

5. Choose Employee-Centric Service

  • Upon selecting ‘View Passbook,' choose ‘Employee-centric Service' from the three available options.

6. Enter Your UAN

  • A prompt will appear asking for your UAN. Enter it and click ‘Login.'

7. Verify with OTP

  • The app will send an OTP to your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP on the app and press ‘OK.'

8. View Your EPF Balance

  • After OTP verification, your EPF passbook will display. Review your EPF balance and details.

Key Considerations

  • Make sure your mobile number is linked with the UAN you're using.
  • If the mobile number is not registered, you'll receive an error, and access will be restricted.

By following these steps, you can easily monitor your EPF balance using the UMANG app, streamlining the process of tracking your retirement savings.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 19:31 IST
