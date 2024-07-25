Planning a trip? Equip yourself with these must have gadgets for Apple device users

Vacation season is here! Whether you're jetting off on a leisure adventure or a business trip, having the right gear for your Apple devices can transform your travel experience. While packing essentials vary depending on your destination and itinerary, there are certain accessories that can smooth out any journey. Let's explore the must-have items to enhance your travels with your Apple devices.

Seamless In-Flight Entertainment

Bluetooth headphones are great, but they often face compatibility issues with in-flight entertainment systems that use a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. The AirFly SE audio transmitter solves this problem by plugging into the headphone jack and transmitting a wireless signal, allowing you to use your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones with aeroplane TVs.

Stay Powered Up

Although Apple no longer offers its iPhone MagSafe Battery, a cost-effective alternative exists. The Anker MagSafe portable iPhone charger magnetically attaches to your iPhone, providing on-the-go power. Available in various colours, it recharges via USB-C. For more substantial charging needs, consider a portable power bank with 26,800mAh capacity, suitable for multiple devices and compliant with TSA regulations.

For Apple Watch users, a keychain-compatible charger offers convenience. Attach it to your keychain for easy access and recharge it using USB-C as needed.

Organise Your Packing

Streamline your packing with a 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. This compact solution uses a single cable and charger, collapsing for minimal space in your bag. Protect your Mac or iPad with dedicated sleeves to keep your devices secure and your bag organised.

Minimise Aeroplane Noise

Noise-cancelling headphones are essential for a peaceful flight. While AirPods Pro 2 are a popular choice, over-ear models offer superior noise isolation. Consider these options, listed from least to most expensive:

AirPods Max

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Jabra Elite 10

Track Your Belongings

An AirTag can be a lifesaver. Attach one to each bag, your keys, or any valuable items to keep track of them. You can purchase individual AirTags or opt for a discounted 4-pack.HT

With these essentials, you'll ensure a more enjoyable and stress-free travel experience with your Apple devices.