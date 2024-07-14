How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

BSNL mobile number porting process: In light of recent tariff hikes by private telecom companies Airtel, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea), many subscribers are contemplating switching to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which has not yet introduced any tariff increases. If you're considering porting your SIM connection to BSNL, this guide will walk you through the process.

Step 1: Obtain the Unique Porting Code (UPC)

To begin, open your messages app and type "PORT [your 10-digit mobile number]". Send this message to 1900. You will receive a Unique Porting Code (UPC) in response. If you are a prepaid mobile subscriber in Jammu and Kashmir, you must call 1900 instead of sending a text message.

The UPC is typically valid for 15 days or until your number is ported out to another operator. However, for subscribers in select parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and the North East, the UPC is valid for up to 30 days. Ensure that all outstanding dues with your current telecom provider are cleared before proceeding.

Step 2: Visit BSNL Customer Service Centre

Once you have the UPC, visit the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC), authorised franchisee, or retailer to request the porting. At the service centre, you will need to:

1. Fill out the Customer Application Form (CAF).

2. Provide a valid photo ID and address proof.

3. Submit the UPC received from your current operator.

4. Pay the porting fees (although BSNL has stated that they are not charging any fees for porting currently).

Step 3: Complete the Porting Process

After submitting the required documents and forms, you will be provided with a new BSNL SIM card. You will also receive a message informing you when your old SIM will be deactivated and the new BSNL SIM will become active. At the specified time, simply replace your old SIM with the new BSNL SIM to complete the process.

Conclusion

Switching to BSNL from Airtel, Jio, or Vi is a straightforward process that involves obtaining a UPC, visiting a BSNL service center, and completing the necessary paperwork. By following these steps, you can continue to enjoy mobile services with BSNL without the burden of increased tariffs.