iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

The new iPhone 15 series has recently become the talk of the town after its unveiling at Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12. The Cupertino-based tech giant announced four models as part of its latest iPhone lineup - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 15 models now get Dynamic Island, a new 48MP camera, and A16 Bionic SoC. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new titanium frame, telephoto cameras, and an action button. All four iPhones get USB Type-C as the standard charging port, which replaces Apple's proprietary lightning connector.

So, if these upgrades entice you, you can pre-order the iPhone 15 to ensure that you get it as soon as it goes on sale. Know how to pre-order the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 series: When does the sale start?

At its Wonderlust event, Apple announced that pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will go live in over 40 countries including India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, Canada, and China on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST on Apple's official website. The sale will commence a week after that on September 22.

Therefore, if you wish to purchase the iPhone 15 as soon as it goes on sale, you can pre-order it starting September 15.

iPhone 15 series: How much does it cost?

Apple announced the pricing of the iPhone 15 series at the launch event on Wednesday, and there is no price hike, at least for some of the models. The standard iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 79900 for the 128GB variant while the iPhone 15 Plus costs Rs. 89900. Both of these models are available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. That means, the higher the storage option, the more you pay.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro has not received a price hike in the US and it costs $999, the same as its predecessor, its price has been bumped up in India. The iPhone 14 Pro started at Rs. 129900 for the 128GB model but the iPhone 15 Pro now costs Rs. 134900 for the same. It is available in four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has received the most significant price increase, however, it has also received a bump in storage and that mitigates the price hit a lot. Why? Here's why. Apple has got rid of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and now offers 256GB as the base storage option, which now costs Rs. 159900. It is available in three storage options - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order

Step 1: Visit Apple's official India website and select the Shop from the dropdown menu.

Step 2: Next, a list of devices on sale will be displayed, with options such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Select the iPhone you wish to purchase.

Step 3: Select the model, desired colour, and required storage capacity.

Step 4: If you wish to trade in your old device, select the trade-in option, otherwise select no trade-in.

Step 5: If you wish to avail AppleCare+ coverage, select it. If not, choose the other option.

Step 6: Continue to the next page and enter your details such as name, delivery address, and mode of delivery.

Step 7: Complete the payment. Congratulations! Your new iPhone 15 has now been pre-booked. You will receive a confirmation email for the purchase, as well as details of the delivery schedule.