Icon
Home How To iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

If iPhone 15’s new upgrades entice you, you can pre-order the device to ensure that you get it as soon as it goes on sale. Know how to pre-order the iPhone 15 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 14 2023, 17:20 IST
Icon
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
iPhone 15
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island  which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 pre-orders will commence soon. Know how you can pre-order it online. (Apple)

The new iPhone 15 series has recently become the talk of the town after its unveiling at Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12. The Cupertino-based tech giant announced four models as part of its latest iPhone lineup - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 15 models now get Dynamic Island, a new 48MP camera, and A16 Bionic SoC. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new titanium frame, telephoto cameras, and an action button. All four iPhones get USB Type-C as the standard charging port, which replaces Apple's proprietary lightning connector.

So, if these upgrades entice you, you can pre-order the iPhone 15 to ensure that you get it as soon as it goes on sale. Know how to pre-order the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 series: When does the sale start?

At its Wonderlust event, Apple announced that pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will go live in over 40 countries including India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, Canada, and China on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST on Apple's official website. The sale will commence a week after that on September 22.

Therefore, if you wish to purchase the iPhone 15 as soon as it goes on sale, you can pre-order it starting September 15.

iPhone 15 series: How much does it cost?

Apple announced the pricing of the iPhone 15 series at the launch event on Wednesday, and there is no price hike, at least for some of the models. The standard iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 79900 for the 128GB variant while the iPhone 15 Plus costs Rs. 89900. Both of these models are available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. That means, the higher the storage option, the more you pay.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro has not received a price hike in the US and it costs $999, the same as its predecessor, its price has been bumped up in India. The iPhone 14 Pro started at Rs. 129900 for the 128GB model but the iPhone 15 Pro now costs Rs. 134900 for the same. It is available in four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has received the most significant price increase, however, it has also received a bump in storage and that mitigates the price hit a lot. Why? Here's why. Apple has got rid of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and now offers 256GB as the base storage option, which now costs Rs. 159900. It is available in three storage options - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order

Step 1: Visit Apple's official India website and select the Shop from the dropdown menu.

Step 2: Next, a list of devices on sale will be displayed, with options such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Select the iPhone you wish to purchase.

Step 3: Select the model, desired colour, and required storage capacity.

Step 4: If you wish to trade in your old device, select the trade-in option, otherwise select no trade-in.

Step 5: If you wish to avail AppleCare+ coverage, select it. If not, choose the other option.

Step 6: Continue to the next page and enter your details such as name, delivery address, and mode of delivery.

Step 7: Complete the payment. Congratulations! Your new iPhone 15 has now been pre-booked. You will receive a confirmation email for the purchase, as well as details of the delivery schedule.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 17:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is just around the corner; Know when, where to watch Minecraft Live
Forza Horizon 4
Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list
Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon