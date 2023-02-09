    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    If you often leave your iPhone unattended and think someone is snooping on you, here’s how you can find out.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 19:11 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Protect your iPhone’s data by setting up a passcode. (HT Tech)

    Although iPhones are some of the most secure smartphones on the planet, nothing can stop someone from grabbing your iPhone in your absence and spying on your data. If you've got a suspicion on someone who's spying on you through your iPhone, then finding them out is a must. No matter how much one is careful, there are always footprints left behind which can be traced back. That is true even on iPhones. Even if the person snooping through your iPhone is cautious, there are multiple ways you can catch them.

    1. Check App Switcher

    iPhone's app switcher allows you to quickly switch from one open app to another on your iPhone. When you switch back, you can pick up right where you left off. It lists all the apps which you've recently opened in a chronological order. Thanks to the excellent RAM management in the newer iPhones, most of these stay open. So, you can check the app switcher to know if someone has opened any app on your iPhone after you last accessed it. To check the app switcher, swipe up from the bottom of the screen, then pause in the center of the screen. The list of recently opened apps will pop up.

    2. Check Screen Time

    You can use Screen Time to get information about how you spend time on your iPhone, which apps and websites you use, how often you pick up your device, and more. It can also be used to know if someone is snooping through your iPhone. Go to iPhone's Settings and open Screen Time. Then, tap See All Activity. The summary of your weekly and daily activity will be displayed. For example, if it shows Messages being used on your iPhone at a time when you were away from it, it means someone might be reading your messages behind your back.

    What can you do?

    For better security and to prevent anyone from snooping through your iPhone behind your back, set a passcode that needs to be entered to unlock the iPhone when you turn it on or wake it. Setting a passcode also turns on data protection, which encrypts your iPhone data with 256-bit AES encryption. You can also set up FaceID and TouchID which require your biometric data to unlock your iPhone.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 19:11 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way