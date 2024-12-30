Year in Review: How to access your 2024 highlights on Spotify, YouTube, Snapchat, and more

As 2024 comes to an end, it's the perfect time to take a look back at the digital moments that shaped your year. Many platforms have launched features to help you reflect on your online activities, from your music choices to the photos you've captured. Whether you've been jamming to your favourite tunes, snapping memories, or watching videos, these year-in-review features provide a snapshot of your 2024 digital journey. From Spotify Wrapped to Snapchat's Year in Review, here's how you can access your highlights across major platforms.

Spotify Wrapped 2024

Spotify Wrapped remains one of the most popular features at the end of the year. It summarises your listening habits, showcasing your top artists, songs, genres, and podcasts in a fun and shareable format.

Also read: iPhone is silently sending Photos app data to Apple: Here's how to disable this feature

How to Access:

Make sure your Spotify app is up to date.

Open the app, and you should see a banner for "Your 2024 Wrapped."

Tap the banner to view your personalised summary, or visit spotify.com/wrapped if you can't find it in the app.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Spotify Wrapped offers dynamic visuals and playlists, allowing you to relive your year in music and share your results with friends.

Also read: How to use Meta AI for smarter interactions on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

YouTube Music Recap

YouTube Music's "Recap" gives you a look at your top artists, songs, and genres, presenting your music trends through creative animations.

How to Access:

Open the YouTube Music app and tap your profile picture.

Select "Your Recap" to view your music highlights from the year.

This feature adds a visually engaging way to revisit your music journey and the playlists that stood out.

Apple Music Replay

Apple Music's "Replay" feature compiles your most-played songs, albums, and artists into playlists that evolve as the year progresses.

How to Access:

Open the Apple Music app and go to the "Listen Now" tab.

Scroll down to find "Replay: Your Top Songs by Year."

Tap "Replay 2024" to explore your music highlights.

You can save these playlists to enjoy your favourite tracks anytime.

Also read: How to use ‘Circle to Search' on your Android mobile- Full guide

Google Photos Recap

For memory keepers, Google Photos offers a "Recap" feature that assembles your most meaningful photos into a cohesive story.

How to Access:

Open the Google Photos app and check the "Memories" carousel at the top.

Look for "2024 Recap" to view your personalised highlight reel.

This feature uses AI-generated captions and cinematic effects to enhance your photo collection, making it a special way to relive the year's moments.

Snapchat Year in Review

Snapchat's "Year in Review" compiles your favourite snaps into a fun, shareable story.

How to Access:

Open Snapchat and tap the "Memories" icon below the capture button.

If available, you'll see a "Year in Review" Story at the top of the "Snaps" tab.

You can save or share this story with friends, offering a nostalgic look at the moments you captured throughout the year.

Also read: How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

Simple Steps to Take to Get Recaps

Keep your apps updated to ensure access to the latest features.

Watch for in-app banners or notifications that announce the availability of year-in-review content.

Some platforms, like Spotify, also offer web-based recaps for easier viewing.

These year-in-review features provide an entertaining way to reflect on your 2024 digital experiences, making it easy to relive the highlights from the year.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!