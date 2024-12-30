Latest Tech News How To Year in Review: How to access your 2024 highlights on Spotify, YouTube, Snapchat, and more

Year in Review: How to access your 2024 highlights on Spotify, YouTube, Snapchat, and more

Want to know about your 2024 highlights? Here’s how to easily explore your top moments on Spotify, YouTube, Snapchat, and more with these fun year-in-review features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 13:55 IST
Icon
WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know
Year in Review
1/5 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
Year in Review
2/5 WhatsApp Events: The new Events feature has made it quite easier for users to plan events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. This feature can be accessed by visiting the group’s information page. Therefore, if you are planning trips, parties or meet-ups with friends and family, you could simply create an event on WhatsApp for all members to receive timely reminders and updates.  (Pixabay)
Year in Review
3/5 WhatsApp Channel: WhatsApp has made it easier for brands, news organisations, creators, and others to communicate and interact with their audience via Channels. Additionally, it also gave a new medium for users to follow and gain information on their preferred topics, brands, celebrities, and others. Channels have now several accounts across organisations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news. (REUTERS)
Year in Review
4/5 Meta AI: Apart from new features, Meta also integrated its new AI assistant, the Meta AI to WhatsApp for text and image generation. It works as a day-to-day companion for users and helps solve user queries effortlessly. It also generates AI stickers for enhanced and personalised communication. (MINT_PRINT)
Year in Review
5/5 Photos into stickers: WhatsApp also announced another intuitive feature where users can transform photos into stickers. There are several other exciting features such as new GIPHY stickers,  audio transcriptions, and more which make WhatsApp more than just an instant messaging app.  (Bloomberg)
Year in Review
icon View all Images
Explore how to access your 2024 highlights on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Google Photos, and more.

As 2024 comes to an end, it's the perfect time to take a look back at the digital moments that shaped your year. Many platforms have launched features to help you reflect on your online activities, from your music choices to the photos you've captured. Whether you've been jamming to your favourite tunes, snapping memories, or watching videos, these year-in-review features provide a snapshot of your 2024 digital journey. From Spotify Wrapped to Snapchat's Year in Review, here's how you can access your highlights across major platforms.

Spotify Wrapped 2024

Spotify Wrapped remains one of the most popular features at the end of the year. It summarises your listening habits, showcasing your top artists, songs, genres, and podcasts in a fun and shareable format.

Also read: iPhone is silently sending Photos app data to Apple: Here's how to disable this feature

How to Access:

  • Make sure your Spotify app is up to date.
  • Open the app, and you should see a banner for "Your 2024 Wrapped."
  • Tap the banner to view your personalised summary, or visit spotify.com/wrapped if you can't find it in the app.
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Spotify Wrapped offers dynamic visuals and playlists, allowing you to relive your year in music and share your results with friends.

Also read: How to use Meta AI for smarter interactions on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

YouTube Music Recap

YouTube Music's "Recap" gives you a look at your top artists, songs, and genres, presenting your music trends through creative animations.

How to Access:

  • Open the YouTube Music app and tap your profile picture.
  • Select "Your Recap" to view your music highlights from the year.
    This feature adds a visually engaging way to revisit your music journey and the playlists that stood out.

Apple Music Replay

Apple Music's "Replay" feature compiles your most-played songs, albums, and artists into playlists that evolve as the year progresses.

How to Access:

  • Open the Apple Music app and go to the "Listen Now" tab.
  • Scroll down to find "Replay: Your Top Songs by Year."
  • Tap "Replay 2024" to explore your music highlights.
    You can save these playlists to enjoy your favourite tracks anytime.

Also read: How to use ‘Circle to Search' on your Android mobile- Full guide

Google Photos Recap

For memory keepers, Google Photos offers a "Recap" feature that assembles your most meaningful photos into a cohesive story.

How to Access:

  • Open the Google Photos app and check the "Memories" carousel at the top.
  • Look for "2024 Recap" to view your personalised highlight reel.
    This feature uses AI-generated captions and cinematic effects to enhance your photo collection, making it a special way to relive the year's moments.

Snapchat Year in Review

Snapchat's "Year in Review" compiles your favourite snaps into a fun, shareable story.

How to Access:

  • Open Snapchat and tap the "Memories" icon below the capture button.
  • If available, you'll see a "Year in Review" Story at the top of the "Snaps" tab.
    You can save or share this story with friends, offering a nostalgic look at the moments you captured throughout the year.

Also read: How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

Simple Steps to Take to Get Recaps

  • Keep your apps updated to ensure access to the latest features.
  • Watch for in-app banners or notifications that announce the availability of year-in-review content.
  • Some platforms, like Spotify, also offer web-based recaps for easier viewing.

These year-in-review features provide an entertaining way to reflect on your 2024 digital experiences, making it easy to relive the highlights from the year.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 13:55 IST
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets