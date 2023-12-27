Hp Omen 15 Dc1009tx (6jp48pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 15 dc1009tx 6JP48PA Laptop HP Omen 15 dc1009tx 6JP48PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 164,345 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 dc1009tx 6JP48PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 dc1009tx 6JP48PA Laptop now with free delivery.