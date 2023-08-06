Infinix Hot 10 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Hot 10 Play 3gb 32gb Purple MediaTek Helio G35 6.82 HD Plus Cinema Display 6000Mah Battery
Infinix Hot 10 Play 3gb 32gb Purple MediaTek Helio G35 6.82 HD Plus Cinema Display 6000Mah Battery
₹8,709
₹9,999
Buy Now
Infinix Hot 10 64GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 10 64GB is Rs.8,709 on amazon.in.
Infinix Hot 10 64GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 10 64GB is Rs.8,709 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.