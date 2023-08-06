 Infinix Hot 10 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Hot 10 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 10 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 10 64GB now with free delivery.
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Key Specs
₹9,999
64 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5200 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Infinix Hot 10 64GB Price in India

Infinix Hot 10 64GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 10 64GB is Rs.8,709 on amazon.in.

Infinix Hot 10 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5200 mAh
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 31 Hours(4G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Up to 31 Hours(4G)
  • 5200 mAh
Camera
  • F1.85
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave, Amber Red
  • Back: Plastic
  • 171.1 mm
  • 8.88 mm
  • 204 grams
  • 77.6 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20.5:9
  • 91 %
  • 720 x 1640 pixels
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 480 nits
  • 264 ppi
  • 82.34 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • XOS
  • Infinix
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Yes
  • October 29, 2020 (Official)
  • Hot 10 64GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Head: 0.627 W/kg, Body: 0.454 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio G70
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G52
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
Infinix Hot 10 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix Hot 10 64Gb in India?

Infinix Hot 10 64Gb price in India at 9,449 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G70; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 10 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 10 64Gb?

What is the Infinix Hot 10 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Infinix Hot 10 64Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Infinix Hot 10 64gb