Macbook Air to Dell XPS 3, check out the top laptop options for a perfect Mother's Day gift

If you're considering a thoughtful and practical gift for your tech-savvy mother, a laptop is an excellent choice. And we have identified a few, from Macbook Air to Dell XPS 3.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 18:27 IST
The Apple MacBook Air comes with a super sleek design that gives a stylish and hassle-free experience. The device gives up to 18 hours of battery life. It features Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance and 8GB of unified memory. The original price of the laptop is Rs. 1,17,900, however, currently it is available for Rs. 1,04,990.
1/5 The Apple MacBook Air comes with a super sleek design that gives a stylish and hassle-free experience. The device gives up to 18 hours of battery life. It features Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance and 8GB of unified memory. The original price of the laptop is Rs. 1,17,900, however, currently it is available for Rs. 1,04,990. (Amazon)
2/5 The Dell Inspiron 14 is one of the most uniquely designed and powerful laptops. It features a 14-inch display and has an overall weight of just 1.46 kg. The laptop also supports an ergo lift design which pushes the keyboard upwards when the laptop opens. The device is equipped with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor and 16GB DDR4 memory with 512 GB superfast SSD storage for easy access to files. Amazon is offering a 7% discount on its original price i.e, Rs. 69,000. This means it can be purchased at Rs. 64,000. (Amazon)
3/5 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 can be a good choice in the range of Rs. 53,560. The original price of the device is Rs. 81,999, however, buyers can get it at 35% discounted price on Amazon. The thin and light laptop comes with a 14-inch 1080p display and weighs just 1.65 kg. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core Accelerated Processing Unit or APU and can handle some light gaming. (Amazon)
4/5 The ASUS VivoBook 14 is another laptop that became popular this year. The laptop offers an attractive package at a value-for-money price of Rs. 49,990. The ASUS VivoBook 14 features Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor along with 4.2GHz maximum clock speed and 8GB DDR4 memory. The laptop also features a combination of a superfast 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. (Amazon)
5/5 Amazon is giving away up to 13% off on the HP Chromebook 14. It would be a great choice if you want something other than a Windows or a Mac device. It runs on Google’s Chrome OS and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU. Though it might not be the fastest chip, it certainly performs well due to the lightweight Chrome OS. It is available at a pocket friendly price of Rs. 25,990. (Amazon)
Best laptop gift ideas for your mom this Mother’s Day. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

In this digital era, laptops have become indispensable tools for work, entertainment, and communication-both voice and video. If you're considering a thoughtful and practical gift for your mother, a laptop is an excellent choice. Whether she needs it for work, hobbies, or simply staying connected, finding the perfect laptop that suits her needs can be an overwhelming task. To make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of some of the top laptops available that you can gift to your mother. We focussed on a blend of style, functionality and, above all, practicality.

Apple MacBook Air (M1)

The Apple MacBook Air is an ideal laptop for moms who appreciate a sleek design, portability, and a seamless user experience. The M1 chip provides impressive performance and excellent battery life, and it will allow your mother to tackle tasks effortlessly. The retina display delivers vibrant colours, making it perfect for photo editing, watching movies, browsing the web or speaking to anyone vis a video call. With its lightweight build and long battery life, the MacBook Air is a versatile choice for both work and leisure. It is available on amazon for Rs. 82900.

Dell XPS 13

For mothers who like a Windows-based laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is a top contender. Its InfinityEdge display offers an immersive viewing experience with minimal bezels, making it visually appealing. The XPS 13 boasts impressive performance with its 11th generation Intel Core processors and speedy SSD storage. The sleek design, premium build quality, and comfortable keyboard make it a pleasure to use for extended periods. It is available on flipkart for Rs. 114990.

HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 convertible laptop that offers flexibility and power. Its sleek design houses a vibrant touchscreen, solid performance, and an impressive battery life. The laptop comes with a stylus for precise input and supports various modes, allowing your mother to use it as a laptop or tablet as per her convenience. It will cost you Rs. 108990 on amazon.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 combines elegance and power in a slim and lightweight package. Its vibrant PixelSense display offers excellent colour accuracy, making it a great choice for multimedia tasks. With its comfortable keyboard and precise trackpad, your mother can breeze through work or creative projects. The Surface Laptop 4 also provides all-day battery life and comes in a range of stylish colours to suit her personal taste. Available at a discounted price on Amazon at Rs. 79990, it offers excellent value for money.

In short, When choosing a gift for your mother, consider her needs and preferences. Options like MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop, HP Spectre x360, and Lenovo Yoga C940 blend style, performance, and functionality. These laptops enhance productivity, multimedia, and cater to various computing requirements. Make your mother's digital journey seamless and enjoyable with one of these laptops.

First Published Date: 13 May, 18:27 IST
