Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, M2 Max launched, Mac Mini M2 variants accompany

Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Mini launched with the M2 series chipsets in India, here is all you need to know.

Apple has just taken the wraps off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants. The MacBook Pro models get the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, both of which are enhanced versions of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Along with that, the Mac Mini has also been replaced with the M2 chip as well as the M2 Pro chip. The Mac Mini is going on sale from January 17, 2023 and prices start at Rs. 59900 for the M2 variant, and Rs. 129900 for the M2 Pro variant.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Pro chip starts at Rs. 199900 for the base variant. Additionally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip starts at Rs. 249900. These new MacBook Pro models will also go on sale starting from January 17. Apple doesn't say anything about the M1 powered variants of the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

M2 powered MacBook Pro, Mac Mini launch

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple claims that the MacBook Pro can do effects rendering up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster. Apple also promises up to 22 hours of battery life on the MacBook Pro, which should help Pro users on the go. The new MacBook Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6E with twice as fast as Wi-Fi network speeds. The HDMI ports on the device can now support up to 8K displays.

Apple is also offering up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, allowing creators can work on large scenes. Rest of the features remain the same, which include Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. These laptops ship with macOS Ventura.

On the other hand, Apple also updated the Mac Mini with the M2 and the M2 Pro chips. The M2 powered Mac Mini is the cheapest Mac device you can buy today. “The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design,” says Apple. The Mac Mini includes support for up to two displays on the M2 variant, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro variant.