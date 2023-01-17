    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptops PC News Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, M2 Max launched, Mac Mini M2 variants accompany

    Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, M2 Max launched, Mac Mini M2 variants accompany

    Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Mini launched with the M2 series chipsets in India, here is all you need to know.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 20:34 IST
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Pro chip starts at Rs. 199900 for the base variant.
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Pro chip starts at Rs. 199900 for the base variant.

    Apple has just taken the wraps off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants. The MacBook Pro models get the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, both of which are enhanced versions of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Along with that, the Mac Mini has also been replaced with the M2 chip as well as the M2 Pro chip. The Mac Mini is going on sale from January 17, 2023 and prices start at Rs. 59900 for the M2 variant, and Rs. 129900 for the M2 Pro variant.

    The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Pro chip starts at Rs. 199900 for the base variant. Additionally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip starts at Rs. 249900. These new MacBook Pro models will also go on sale starting from January 17. Apple doesn't say anything about the M1 powered variants of the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    M2 powered MacBook Pro, Mac Mini launch

    With M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple claims that the MacBook Pro can do effects rendering up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster. Apple also promises up to 22 hours of battery life on the MacBook Pro, which should help Pro users on the go. The new MacBook Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6E with twice as fast as Wi-Fi network speeds. The HDMI ports on the device can now support up to 8K displays.

    Apple is also offering up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, allowing creators can work on large scenes. Rest of the features remain the same, which include Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. These laptops ship with macOS Ventura.

    On the other hand, Apple also updated the Mac Mini with the M2 and the M2 Pro chips. The M2 powered Mac Mini is the cheapest Mac device you can buy today. “The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design,” says Apple. The Mac Mini includes support for up to two displays on the M2 variant, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro variant.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 20:26 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    US flights
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation