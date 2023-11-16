 Lg W10 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
LG W10

LG W10 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P22 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG W10 from HT Tech. Buy LG W10 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
LGW10_Display_6.19inches(15.72cm)
LGW10_FrontCamera_8MP
LGW10_Ram_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33836/heroimage/134581-v5-lg-w10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGW10_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33836/heroimage/134581-v5-lg-w10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGW10_4
1/5 LGW10_Display_6.19inches(15.72cm)
2/5 LGW10_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/5 LGW10_Ram_3GB"
4/5 LGW10_3"
View all Images 5/5 LGW10_4"
Key Specs
₹9,990
32 GB
6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
MediaTek Helio P22
13 MP + 5 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
LG W10 Price in India

The starting price for the LG W10 in India is Rs. 9,990.  This is the LG W10 base model with 3 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the LG W10 in India is Rs. 9,990.  This is the LG W10 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey.

LG W10

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Tulip Purple, Smokey Grey
Lg W10 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio P22
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • CMOS
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 156 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • Tulip Purple, Smokey Grey
  • 76.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 164 grams
Display
  • 81.13 %
  • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
  • 269 ppi
  • 80 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 18.9:9
General
  • July 3, 2019 (Official)
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • LG
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
Mobiles By Brand

    Lg W10