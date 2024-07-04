Vivo T3 Lite - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Vivo T3 Lite is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Vibrant Green
Majestic Black
128 GB
Not officially announced yet
The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation
Vivo T3 Lite Variants & Price
The price for the Vivo T3 Lite in India is expected to be Rs. 10,499. This is the Vivo T3 Lite base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Itis expected to come in the following colors: Vibrant Green and Majestic Black. The status of Vivo T3 Lite is Upcoming.