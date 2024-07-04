 Vivo T3 Lite - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 04 Jul 2024

Vivo T3 Lite

Vivo T3 Lite is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Vibrant Green Majestic Black
128 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo T3 Lite Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo T3 Lite in India is expected to be Rs. 10,499.  This is the Vivo T3 Lite base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Vibrant Green and Majestic Black. The status of Vivo T3 Lite is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Vivo T3 Lite Latest Update

Vivo T3 Lite Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Height

    163.63 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Colours

    Vibrant Green, Majestic Black

  • Width

    75.58 mm

  • Thickness

    8.39 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.01 %

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Launch Date

    July 4, 2024 (Expected)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.99 W/kg, Body: 0.74 W/kg

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Last updated date: 27 June 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo T3 Lite

Last updated date: 27 June 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo T3 Lite

    Vivo T3 Lite
