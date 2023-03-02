iPhone 14 just turned cheaper for you! Know how to cut price here; check full list

If you were not buying any of the iPhone 14 series models considering the price tag attached with it, here is something you need to know. Apple has increased the trade-in values for select iPhones, iPads, and Macs in the United States. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple on Wednesday increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup. Check iPhone exchange value details here.

"Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 7 Plus," the report stated. Notably you can use the Apple trade-in programme to exchange your older device to get a new one. As per the information provided by the company, it is easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Check the latest trade-in values here:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $600, increased from $570

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $500, increased from $470

iPhone 13: Up to $400 (unchanged)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350 (unchanged)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $420, increased from $400

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330 (unchanged)

iPhone 12: Up to $300 (unchanged)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 (unchanged)

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100 (unchanged)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280 (unchanged)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230 (unchanged)

iPhone 11: Up to $200 (unchanged)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 (unchanged)

iPhone XS: Up to $160 (unchanged)

iPhone XR: Up to $150 (unchanged)

iPhone X: Up to $130 (unchanged)

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 (unchanged)

iPhone 8: Up to $75 (unchanged)

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60, increased from $50

iPhone 7: Up to $40 (unchanged)

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $730, increased from $670

MacBook Air: Up to $515, increased from $460

MacBook: Up to $125, increased from $110

iMac Pro: Up to $575

iMac: Up to 570, increased from $530

Mac Pro: Up to $1250 (unchanged)

Mac mini: Up to $375, increased from $340

iPad

iPad Pro: Up to $445 (unchanged)

iPad Air: Up to $320, increased from $230

iPad: Up to $165

iPad mini: Up to $240 (unchanged)

You can check the full list of the prices by visiting Apple's website here.