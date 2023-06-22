33% off! Exciting deal on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G now live! Check price here

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 15:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is selling with a huge discount on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is selling with a huge discount on Flipkart (Samsung)

Flipkart is offering a whopping discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for buyers looking to upgrade their smartphones. Flipkart has given a great opportunity to buyers to make a purchase at a really low price. Flipkart has offered customers a number of deals that can help them save a considerable amount of money.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD AMOLED Display with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB RAM. It captures eye-catching images with a 108 MP wide-angle camera, dual 10 MP telephoto lens, and 12 MP ultra-wide lens. Sounds fascinating right?

You get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Flipkart with amazing discounts and additional offs through bank offers and exchange value.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra discount

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's actual price is Rs. 1,31,999. However, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs. 87,999, giving you a discount of 33%.

Moreover, you can get more price-cutting deals from Flipkart's bank offers and exchange deal.

Bank offers

By making the purchase, you can get Flat Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999. In addition, you can avail of 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Take advantage of these offers to save more on your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Flipkart. Don't miss out on these amazing deals and get your hands on the latest smartphones with huge discounts.

This offer ends in just 9 hours!

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 15:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets