35% discount on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G now available! Grab the offer on Flipkart

Looking for a great deal on smartphones? Look no further! We've scoured the internet to find the best deals for you that will save thousands of rupees. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, a perfect choice for avid binge-watchers. With its large 6.6-inch LCD display, you can enjoy your favorite shows and vlogs without affecting the battery life too much. Originally priced at Rs. 24,999, we've discovered an amazing discount on Amazon that allows you to purchase this smartphone at a much lower price.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Flipkart. But for a limited period, you can get a great price cut on the smartphone. Flipkart is offering a flat 35 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of almost Rs. 9000 on the phone. After the deduction, you only need to pay Rs. 16,144. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. But if you are interested in a bigger price reduction, you can also take advantage of the bank offers on the product.

Bank offers

For further price reduction of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you may use any bank offers available on Flipkart. There is flat Rs. 3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card on EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999. Flipkart is also offering Rs. 4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs. 50,000 and above.There is 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card and EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1,500 on orders of Rs. 7,500 and above.You can also get 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI Txns, up to Rs. 1,000 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above.

Feature of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is an Android v12 phone. It offers 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core,. It features Cortex A78 + 2 GHz and Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor . It has a durable battery of 6000 mAh and 6 GB RAM.

These features, along with the massive discount, make this phone a perfect fit for those who want an affordable phone but with a much better performance.