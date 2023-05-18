5 best camera-oriented smartphones under Rs. 80000: Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 to Pixel 7 Pro

Looking for smartphones under Rs. 80000 that have exceptional camera capabilities? We have curated a list of the 5 best phones. The list includes Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro and more.

May 18 2023
Everyone enjoys clicking those social-media-ready pictures on their phone that capture every detail and have the right color balance. But that is not the only requirement for a smartphone camera. It also needs to be versatile, whether a picture is being clicked at night time or day, whether it is a portrait shot or an ultrawide snap, and whether the object is still or in motion. But finding the perfect camera smartphone can be a challenge. And that is why we have prepared this list of 5 best camera-oriented smartphones under Rs. 80000 that give you the best value for your money. The smartphones include Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro. Let us take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S23

This year's Samsung flagship smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 12MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record videos up to 8K at 24/30 fps, and 4K at 30/60 fps. The cameras also have features such as auto-HDR and optical image stabilization. You can buy the 128GB variant of the smartphone for Rs. 79999 on Amazon.

iPhone 14

iPhones are known for their superior camera capabilities and the iPhone 14 is no different. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera. The camera processes the images using its new Photonic Engine technology. They can record videos up to 4K at 24/25/30/60 fps. They also come with features such as HDR, cinematic mode, action mode, and more. You can buy the 128GB variant on Amazon for Rs. 71999.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with an AI-powered camera processor that lets you take dramatic shots that will leave you impressed. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 10.8MP selfie camera. The cameras come equipped with features such as Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, and more. You can also record videos up to 4K at 30/60 fps. On Amazon, you can purchase the 128GB variant of the smartphone for Rs. 70990.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also packs a powerful punch. Notably, it features Leica lenses on a smartphone for the first time. The camera specifications include a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone can record videos up to 8K at 24fps and 4K at 24/30/60 fps. The 256GB variant of the smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 79999 on Amazon.

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro has a quad camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The cameras on the Vivo X80 Pro are powered by Vivo's new V1+ imaging chip which the company claims has improved noise reduction, color reproduction, and dynamic range. The 256GB variant of the smartphone is available to buy on Flipkart for Rs. 79999.

First Published Date: 18 May, 18:45 IST
