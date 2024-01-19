5 best camera smartphones for video recording: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more

5 best camera smartphones for video recording: The evolution of smartphones has been revolutionary in the last few years, and smartphone cameras have been the top beneficiaries of this advancement. The camera has become one of the most important features to consider while purchasing a smartphone. Having a good camera smartphone is essential if you're someone who loves photography or indulge in frequent video recording. While all smartphones now come with dual or triple camera systems, choosing the perfect one can be confusing in the ocean of smartphones available in the market. So, if you're a photography buff and are searching for the perfect camera smartphone to buy, then check out the best camera smartphones to buy among the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more. Products included in this article 1% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Blue Titanium (114) 3% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G (Titanium Gray, 12GB, 512GB Storage) 28% OFF 2&CO Pixel 8 Pro 5G (Obsidian Black, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (2) 11% OFF iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera (550)

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple's flagship smartphone and has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back. It gets a new 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. The other cameras include a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and it is considered one of the best camera smartphones in the market. It supports video recording up to 4K 60fps. It is powered by the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is the company's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has also started offering console games on the device, with Resident Evil Village already available on the App Store, and games like Death Stranding on the way. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the company's flagship device that launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event recently and is has already become one of the best camera smartphones to buy. At the back, there is a quad camera setup, which is headlined by a 200MP shooter that features astrophotography, meaning you can even take snapshots of the Moon! It also features a new 5X optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at 2X, 3X, 5X, and 10X zoom levels. There's a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 OS. On the front, it sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

3. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The primary camera is a Sony IMX989 sensor, while it also gets a 75mm Leica telephoto camera. The camera system is backed by the Xiaomi Imaging Engine. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. The device also features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

4. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The latter camera supports Super Res zoom up to 30X, as well as 5x telephoto optical zoom. Over the years, Google has put emphasis on AI with its Pixel series. The Pixel 8 Pro's camera has several AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro gets the new Tensor G3 SoC with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB RAM. These top-of-the-line features help the Pixel 8 Pro stand shoulder to shoulder with the best camera smartphones of 2023.

5. iQOO 12

The iQOO 12 features triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The camera gets various modes such as Snapshot, Night, Portrait, High Resolution, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, and Long Exposure. With the iQOO 12, you can even click photos of the Moon courtesy of the Supermoon and Astro modes. It became India's first smartphone to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset when it launched. It is paired with Adreno 750 GPU which handles all the graphic-intensive tasks, as well as up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also gets a Q1 chip that offers features such as 144Hz frame interpolation, vapour chamber, and game super-resolution. It gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

