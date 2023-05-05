5 Best Samsung phones during Amazon, Flipkart sales: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, more

If you are a fan of Samsung smartphones and looking for the best deal possible in this sale season, then you are at the right place! Currently, Amazon, Flipkart, and several other e-commerce websites are running their summer sales, offering tempting deals on a wide range of smartphones. Whether you are looking for a deal at a premium price, or want to keep your savings safe while getting a budget phone at a more affordable price – you will find all options here. From Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy A34 to Galaxy S21 FE – check out the 5 Best Samsung smartphone deals during Amazon and Flipkart sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The previous year's flagship smartphone by Samsung will have to be on this list. The 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant of the phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 97999. Plus, you can opt for Rs. 5000 bank offers and up to Rs. 29150 discount via an exchange offer. It is a feature-packed smartphone with stunning cameras capable of 8K recording and Samsung's S Pen features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

It is one of those deals which drives the premium experience at an affordable price. One of the most highlighted deals of Flipkart sale, the Galaxy S21 FE is Rs. 31999 against the listed price of Rs. 74999. Moreover, you can opt for the Rs. 2000 bank offer and up to Rs. 27250 exchange offers.

Samsung Galaxy A34

The latest Galaxy A34 has just found its new price. It was launched at a price of Rs. 30999. However, Flipkart has reduced the price to Rs. 27999 during the sale with the help of bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy A23

Amazon has come up with this interesting deal offering a discount of 27 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs. 17499 against the listed price of Rs. 23990. You can also take help from bank offers and exchange deal to further drop the price. Samsung Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity V 90Hz Display and packs a 50MP Quad Camera with OIS. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Backed by a 6000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 promises to offer a great battery life. It features a 6.6-inch FHD display and is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset. It sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP+ 5MP + 2MP. It is currently selling at Rs. 96999 onwards on Amazon for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.