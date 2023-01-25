    Trending News

    5 Best Samsung smartphones to buy; Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy A73 5G, more

    If you’re a Samsung fan and are looking to upgrade your device, these are the 5 best Samsung smartphones you should be taking a look at. The list includes Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and more.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 19:58 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra First Impressions: Check out its top features in a nutshell
    image caption
    1/6 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boots One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. With the S Pen included, the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the same Galaxy Note experience, which means you can annotate notes, do drawings, and get several editing tools. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour for the 256GB variant that starts at a price of Rs. 1,09,999 in India. The 512GB variant only comes in Phantom Black and Burgundy. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets the S Pen stylus from the Galaxy Note series. that stays within the phone, just like Galaxy Note series. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung uses a 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and it supports 45W fast charging. As usual, there's support for wireless charging. The phone has Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and rear. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QuadHD+ display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and curved edges. The phone brings a highly responsive ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Galaxy S22 Ultra
    6/6 The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108MP main camera with OIS, a secondary 10MP telephoto camera with 3X zoom, another 10MP telephoto camera with 10X optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 40MP camera sits at the front for selfies.  (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    View all Images
    5 best Samsung smartphones you should not miss out on. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Samsung caters to a wide range of smartphone users in India. It has different smartphones in various price segments and it is known for its bright display, intuitive operating system, camera proficiency and fast performance. After Apple, Samsung has one of the most loyal fans in the world. And if you are one of those, then no doubt you'd be looking to upgrade your old device for a newer Samsung model. So, what are your choices? We have put together a list of smartphones for you to choose from. The list includes Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy M13. Let's take a close look.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    The previous year's flagship smartphone by Samsung would have to be in the list. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a feature-packed smartphone that makes use of the latest technology in every aspect. It features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more. The 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant of the phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 91000. However, do note that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to be launched on February 1.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09TVTKWN9

    Samsung Galaxy A73

    The smartphone features a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Coming to the cameras, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs. 37900 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

    B09XHL7X8Q

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available to buy for Rs. 37990.

    B08VB2MRF8

    Samsung Galaxy A04

    It is the latest addition to the popular Galaxy A series and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The Galaxy A04 houses 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. It also sports a massive 6.5 inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 5000mAh battery. The Galaxy A04 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 11999.

    B0BPH1SLLV

    Samsung Galaxy M13

    Backed by a 6000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 promises to offer a great battery life. According to the company, the device can offer more than a day's usage on a single charge. It features a 6.6-inch FHD display and is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset. It sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front it gets an 8MP selfie camera.

    B0B4F52B5X

    The device comes with 15W charging support and is currently selling at Rs. 11,999 onwards on Amazon.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 19:56 IST
