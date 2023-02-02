    Trending News

    After Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, Galaxy S22 Plus price cut to just 49999 on Flipkart

    Here’s how you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which originally costs Rs. 101999 at just Rs. 49999 on Flipkart.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 10:44 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Get a smashing discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, but only this way! (Samsung)

    Now that Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series, it might be the perfect time to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. The launch of the new series has seen prices of last year's flagships take a tumble. One of the biggest offers live on Flipkart is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus offer where this flagship smartphone from Samsung can be yours for a highly discounted price right now.

    After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999. Check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus offer here.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Here's how you can get it for cheap.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999. Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999. Grab it today!

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offer

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get 10 percent off on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, there's 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Customers also get a surprise cashback coupon for February/March 2023.

    02 Feb, 10:43 IST
