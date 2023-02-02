After Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, Galaxy S22 Plus price cut to just 49999 on Flipkart

Now that Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series, it might be the perfect time to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. The launch of the new series has seen prices of last year's flagships take a tumble. One of the biggest offers live on Flipkart is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus offer where this flagship smartphone from Samsung can be yours for a highly discounted price right now.

After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999. Check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus offer here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Here's how you can get it for cheap.

Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999. Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999. Grab it today!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offer

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get 10 percent off on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, there's 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Customers also get a surprise cashback coupon for February/March 2023.