    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, Galaxy S22 Plus price gets slashed

    You have a great chance to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at an affordable rate right now on Amazon just ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 18:23 IST
    From Samsung Galaxy F23 to Poco M4 Pro, top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Samsung is one of the best smartphones in the market so it isn’t a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 128GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 23999. However, you can grab one right now at just Rs. 16999 in an amazing deal on Flipkart. (Samsung)
    Poco M4 Pro
    2/5 Poco M4 Pro 5G – Xiaomi’s Poco series was launched as a flagship-killer lineup, which has now transpired into excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. You can grab the 128GB variant of the Poco M4 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 19999, at just Rs. 17199 on Flipkart right now. You can get Rs. 16500 off as an exchange bonus, lowering the price even further. (Poco)
    image caption
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy F42 5G – Yet another 5G smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is a mid-range smartphone which is available with a heavy discount right now. It is originally priced at Rs. 25999 and you can grab it right now for just Rs. 18999 on Flipkart. Additional exchange and bank offers are available too. (Samsung)
    image caption
    4/5 Motorola G62 5G – Motorola has marked its return to the Indian smartphone market with a range of great budget smartphones. The Motorola G62 5G can be yours for just Rs. 15999 right now, against its original price of Rs. 21999. You can also avail Rs. 15300 off as exchange discount if you trade-in your old smartphone. (Motorola)
    image caption
    5/5 Vivo T1 5G – Grab the Vivo T1 5G in an amazing Flipkart deal! It is originally priced at Rs. 20990. However, the Vivo T1 5G can be yours for just Rs. 16990 right now. You can also avail Rs. 16000 off as exchange discounts and take advantage of bank offers to reduce the price of the smartphone even further. (Vivo)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G
    View all Images
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is now available at just Rs. 46200 against the original price of Rs. 99990. (Samsung)

    Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S23, in the next couple of days. Ahead of this mega launch event by Samsung, you can find some really massive discounts on some of its other models. One of the best deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is available with a whopping 35 percent discount on Amazon. This is also due to the on-going Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. To be specific, you can grab this premium smartphone for just Rs. 46200 against its retail price of Rs. 99990. Wondering how to get a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus? Check out this sweet deal here.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut offer

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at a retail price of Rs. 99990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of Rs. 35490 in India. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at Rs. 64500. There's even more! You can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09SH9DVL3

    You can get a 5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 250, on HSBC card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. Moreover, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 18050.

    You should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order. Still, you will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at just Rs. 46200, including price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Why you should buy

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a triple camera setup including a 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras. It also features a 6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    Notably, HT Tech review found it to be the most complete and safe choice over an iPhone 13 or the iQOO 9 Pro.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 18:23 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, Galaxy S22 Plus price gets slashed
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers