Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, Galaxy S22 Plus price gets slashed

You have a great chance to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at an affordable rate right now on Amazon just ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S23, in the next couple of days. Ahead of this mega launch event by Samsung, you can find some really massive discounts on some of its other models. One of the best deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is available with a whopping 35 percent discount on Amazon. This is also due to the on-going Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. To be specific, you can grab this premium smartphone for just Rs. 46200 against its retail price of Rs. 99990. Wondering how to get a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus? Check out this sweet deal here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut offer

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at a retail price of Rs. 99990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of Rs. 35490 in India. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at Rs. 64500. There's even more! You can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals.

B09SH9DVL3

You can get a 5 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 250, on HSBC card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. Moreover, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 18050.

You should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order. Still, you will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at just Rs. 46200, including price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Why you should buy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a triple camera setup including a 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras. It also features a 6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Notably, HT Tech review found it to be the most complete and safe choice over an iPhone 13 or the iQOO 9 Pro.