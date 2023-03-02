Alluring! Apple iPhone 12 price drops under 35000! Just do this to get amazing discount

Getting an Apple iPhone under Rs. 35000 is something hard to believe. But it is true! You can grab the 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 for just Rs. 34999 on Flipkart with the help of some alluring offers. In order to grab the device with this amazing price drop all you need to do is visit Flipkart, search for iPhone 12 and select the storage and color variant. You will then be able to see the price drop and offer details displayed on the screen. Meanwhile, here is the iPhone 12 price drop and offer details on Flipkart for your reference.

iPhone 12 price drop on Flipkart

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 64900 is available with an initial discount of 10 percent for Rs. 57999 on Flipkart. Wondering how the cost will come down to under Rs. 35000? The cost of the iPhone 12 can be reduced further with the help of the exchange and bank offers. Check the details below.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 23000 off on the discounted rate of the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12. With the help of the discount and if you get the maximum benenift of Rs. 23000 on exchange, you will be able to bring the cost of the phone down to just Rs. 34999.

Meanwhile the bank offers being provided on the phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance. The iPhone 12 is available in several colour options and storage variants. Every variant of the phone is available on Flipkart at discounted rates.