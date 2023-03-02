    Trending News

    Alluring! Apple iPhone 12 price drops under 35000! Just do this to get amazing discount

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 13:45 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    Apple iPhone 12
    Here is how iPhone 12 price can be reduced to under Rs. 35000 on Flipkart. (Flipkart)

    Getting an Apple iPhone under Rs. 35000 is something hard to believe. But it is true! You can grab the 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 for just Rs. 34999 on Flipkart with the help of some alluring offers. In order to grab the device with this amazing price drop all you need to do is visit Flipkart, search for iPhone 12 and select the storage and color variant. You will then be able to see the price drop and offer details displayed on the screen. Meanwhile, here is the iPhone 12 price drop and offer details on Flipkart for your reference.

    iPhone 12 price drop on Flipkart

    The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 64900 is available with an initial discount of 10 percent for Rs. 57999 on Flipkart. Wondering how the cost will come down to under Rs. 35000? The cost of the iPhone 12 can be reduced further with the help of the exchange and bank offers. Check the details below.

    If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 23000 off on the discounted rate of the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12. With the help of the discount and if you get the maximum benenift of Rs. 23000 on exchange, you will be able to bring the cost of the phone down to just Rs. 34999.

    Meanwhile the bank offers being provided on the phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

    The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance. The iPhone 12 is available in several colour options and storage variants. Every variant of the phone is available on Flipkart at discounted rates.

