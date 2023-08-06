Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a huge discount

Amazon Sale Offers today: Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a huge price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 18:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours with a huge discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Amazon sale: Huge display, amazing camera and a blazing fast performance is what a user wants from his smartphone and this Samsung premium smartphone is known for all of these and more. If you are looking for the same, then the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is all you need. Here is how you can save a lot on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This smartphone is at par with the best and priciest Apple iPhone, which is the iPhone 14 pro Max. Needless to say it is very expensive, but now, courtesy the Amazon Freedom Day Festive sale, thetre is a huge offer that has been rolled out and it may well have fallen into your budget. Just check out all the details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with amazing Camera Resolution with its 200MP main camera (the highest camera resolution on a phone) and 12MP front Camera. You get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O QHD+ Edge Screen display with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5,000mAh Lithium Ion battery. The device also comes with a SNAP PICS w/ S PEN. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset - the latest and the best chipset around. The Smartphone is available in these standard colour options - Green, Red, Phantom Black, Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime And Light Blue.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount:

B0BT9CXXXX-1

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, you get a 17% initial discount, which means you get it for just Rs. 124999 instead of its earlier price, which was Rs. 149999.

Exchange offer:

Amazon sale is also offering up to Rs. 64950 off as an exchange deal however the discounted amount depends up on the resale value of the old smartphone you are tread-in.

Bank Offers

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, you can also opt for various bank offers which further reduces the price of the smartphone. Here is the list of offers available to buyers:

1.Additional Flat Rs. 8000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

2. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

3. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

4. Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 9 month and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 15000.

In case you want to check out other smartphone options, then you can certainly do so as huge discounts are available on Apple, Redmi, Oppo, realme and other brands. In fact, there are a huge number of other Samsung smartphones available with big discounts during the Amazon Freedom sale too that may appeal to you, but remember, that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a truly premium mobile phone that you will enjoy using in every way - gaming, profession, or other entertainment options.

And another thing is that this is one of the biggest sales of the year and the discounts available may not be available the next time around on the same smartphone. So, just check out the Amazon Freedom sale thoroughly and pick what will suit your requirements the best.

 

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 18:44 IST
