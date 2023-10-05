Icon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 and more, huge discounts coming

Get ready to shop iPhone models during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 11:27 IST
Icon
Amazing discounts of up to 62% on Tablets! Grab these great deals on Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival
1/5 Xiaomi Pad 6: This tablet features  Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 along with 144Hz Refresh and 11-inch screen. There is a discount of 31 percent available on Amazon. You can buy it for just Rs. 28999 from the original price of Rs. 41999. There is also a bank offer available up to Rs.5000 discount on SBI credit card for transactions. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 realme Pad X: This tab features 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has an 11-inch screen. The original price of this product is Rs.44999 but you can buy it for just Rs.25999 after a huge discount of 42 percent on Amazon. You can further reduce the price by availing the exchange offer. There is an exchange offer available of up to Rs.25250 There is also an additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value Rs.25000.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: This tab features a 10.5-inch display, 4 GB of RAM, and a 64 GB expandable ROM. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.16999, down from its original price of Rs.23999. Additionally, there is an extra Rs. 2,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.9999. If you choose to exchange an old device, you can get up to Rs.15100 off the tablet's price. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen): This tab is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.18999, marked down from its original price of Rs. 32000. Additionally, there's an opportunity for further savings with a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI credit card Non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs. 5000. If you have an old device to exchange, you could potentially save up to Rs. 16650  on your purchase.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 HONOR Pad X8: The HONOR Pad X8 is available at an incredible 62 percent discount on Amazon. You can buy it for just Rs.7999. However, the original price of this Tab is Rs. 20999. If you use an SBI Credit Card EMI transaction, you can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1750, on a purchase value of  Rs. 5000. Moreover, you can save up to Rs. 7450.00 when you exchange your old device. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival
icon View all Images
Amazon has revealed the early discounts on iPhone 13 and other iPhones. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: One of the most-awaited sales of the year is almost here. Amazon has revealed its highly-anticipated sale dates and it is set to kick off on October 8, 2023. Prime members will enjoy early access starting from October 7. You can get substantial discounts on a wide array of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and more. Amazon has revealed early discounted pricing of some smartphones including the iPhone 13. The discounted prices of other iPhones are also expected to be revealed soon. Till then we have created a list of iPhone models set to be available during the sale with their features. Make a choice according to your needs and be ready to shop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

iPhone 13

If you wanted to buy an iPhone 13, it is a great time, since Amazon released the early pricing of this smartphone during the Great Indian Festival. This smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. The iPhone 13 comes with an A15 Bionic chip for amazing performance. You can buy this for Rs. 39999 including bank discount and exchange bonus.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9D8KRQ-1

iPhone 12:

If you want to buy a more affordable iPhone you can go for iPhone 12. The original price of this smartphone is Rs.59990. iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch display with a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual-camera system and a 12MP selfie camera, ensuring stunning photos and videos. Under the hood, the iPhone 12 is powered by the formidable A14 Bionic supported by 4GB of RAM, and comes with 64GB of non-expandable storage.

B08L5TGWD1-2

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a remarkable 6.70-inch display with a high resolution of 2796x1290 pixels, ensuring stunning visuals. It's powered by the A16 Bionic processor, guaranteeing top-tier performance. On the front, you'll find a 12MP camera for selfies, while the rear camera setup boasts a triple system with impressive 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP lenses, delivering exceptional photo quality. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in storage options ranging from 128GB to a whopping 1TB, providing ample space for your needs. It operates on the latest iOS 16, ensuring the latest features and updates. The original price of this smartphone in 1TB variant is Rs.189900.

B0BDJJ5VF6-3

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. Apple has introduced Dynamic Island in iPhone 14 Pro. It is equipped with a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photography. iPhone 14's cinematic mode now supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps. It can be the best buy for photography lovers. The iPhone is currently available at the original price of Rs.129900. It is expected to get a price cut during the Amazon sale.

B0BDJJ5VF6-4

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It houses an A15 Bionic chip and comes with 6GB of RAM. There are two rear cameras available, one for regular photos and another for wide-angle shots, both 12MP. At the front, it carries a 12MP selfie camera. The original price of this smartphone is Rs.79900.

B0BDK62PDX-5

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is just four days away and it will be exciting to see how deep the price cuts.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 11:27 IST
Home Mobile News Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 and more, huge discounts coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon