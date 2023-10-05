Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 and more, huge discounts coming

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: One of the most-awaited sales of the year is almost here. Amazon has revealed its highly-anticipated sale dates and it is set to kick off on October 8, 2023. Prime members will enjoy early access starting from October 7. You can get substantial discounts on a wide array of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and more. Amazon has revealed early discounted pricing of some smartphones including the iPhone 13. The discounted prices of other iPhones are also expected to be revealed soon. Till then we have created a list of iPhone models set to be available during the sale with their features. Make a choice according to your needs and be ready to shop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

iPhone 13

If you wanted to buy an iPhone 13, it is a great time, since Amazon released the early pricing of this smartphone during the Great Indian Festival. This smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. The iPhone 13 comes with an A15 Bionic chip for amazing performance. You can buy this for Rs. 39999 including bank discount and exchange bonus.

iPhone 12:

If you want to buy a more affordable iPhone you can go for iPhone 12. The original price of this smartphone is Rs.59990. iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch display with a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual-camera system and a 12MP selfie camera, ensuring stunning photos and videos. Under the hood, the iPhone 12 is powered by the formidable A14 Bionic supported by 4GB of RAM, and comes with 64GB of non-expandable storage.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a remarkable 6.70-inch display with a high resolution of 2796x1290 pixels, ensuring stunning visuals. It's powered by the A16 Bionic processor, guaranteeing top-tier performance. On the front, you'll find a 12MP camera for selfies, while the rear camera setup boasts a triple system with impressive 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP lenses, delivering exceptional photo quality. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in storage options ranging from 128GB to a whopping 1TB, providing ample space for your needs. It operates on the latest iOS 16, ensuring the latest features and updates. The original price of this smartphone in 1TB variant is Rs.189900.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. Apple has introduced Dynamic Island in iPhone 14 Pro. It is equipped with a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photography. iPhone 14's cinematic mode now supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps. It can be the best buy for photography lovers. The iPhone is currently available at the original price of Rs.129900. It is expected to get a price cut during the Amazon sale.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It houses an A15 Bionic chip and comes with 6GB of RAM. There are two rear cameras available, one for regular photos and another for wide-angle shots, both 12MP. At the front, it carries a 12MP selfie camera. The original price of this smartphone is Rs.79900.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is just four days away and it will be exciting to see how deep the price cuts.

