Amazon offers discount of 57% on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

If you were eyeing buying a premium smartphone, this is your chance to get it. Amazon is offering a major discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Know all about the huge discount.

Features of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The smartphone boasts a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and offers a maximum of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage capacity. The Galaxy S20 FE showcases a triple rear camera system comprising of a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For capturing selfies, it features a 32MP front-facing camera. The device is fueled by a robust 4500 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 25W.

Huge price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB is currently listed on Amazon with a retail price of Rs. 74,999. However, there is an incredible price reduction available on Amazon that you won't want to miss. In this enticing deal, Amazon is offering an impressive 57 percent discount on the smartphone. As a result, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 31,999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Bank and exchange offers

Amazon is offering an exchange deal of up to Rs. 22,950 on the product. To qualify for this offer, you will need a working smartphone. It's important to note that not all smartphones will have the same exchange value. The discount amount is determined by the resale value of your smartphone, so you may need a higher-end device to receive the full amount. However, regardless of the device you exchange, you will still receive a discount. Additionally, if you make a purchase worth at least Rs. 15,000 using an HDFC Bank Card EMI transaction, you can avail a flat Rs. 1,250 instant discount. You can also get a 7.5% instant discount on Indusind Credit card.