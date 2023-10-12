Icon

Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 55% off on Apple, Samsung, Redmi tablets

Nab unbeatable discounts on top tablet brands including Apple, Samsung, and more.

By: HT TECH
Oct 12 2023, 14:26 IST
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab up to 50% off on mixer grinders, microwave ovens and more
Save big on Apple, Samsung, Redmi, Lenovo, and Honor tablets during the Amazon Sale. (Pexels)

In today's world, electronic devices play a crucial role in our lives, whether it's for work, education, or simply having fun. Tablets have become increasingly popular, even more so than laptops and desktops. The 2023 Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to snag that tablet you've been eyeing for months, thanks to some incredible discounts on leading brands like Apple, Lenovo, Redmi, Samsung, and more. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals during the Amazon Sale 2023!

Apple 2022 iPad Air with M1 Chip

The Apple iPad 2022 boasts a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating. It features impressive front and back cameras, along with storage options of up to 256 GB, providing ample space for your photos, videos, and games. The camera is perfect for natural video calls, document scanning, and annotations. Originally priced at Rs. 69,900, you can grab it for just Rs. 59,900, saving a whopping 17% during the Amazon Sale.

Redmi Pad with MediaTek Helio G99

Redmi is a trusted brand known for its quality. Apart from work, enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and books on the spacious 26.95cm display with a dazzling 1 billion colors at your disposal. The built-in eye care protection ensures comfortable viewing even during extended use. Originally priced at Rs. 28,999, it's available during the Amazon sale for just Rs. 14,498, a massive 50% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a premium tablet with an expansive 11-inch WQXGA display for vibrant visuals. It offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for seamless app and OS navigation. Powered by a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it delivers lag-free performance, even for graphics-intensive games. With a generous 8,000mAh battery, it's perfect for binge-watching. Capture great photos with the 13MP + 6MP dual rear camera and 12MP front camera. It features Dolby Atmos quad speakers and supports S-Pen. Originally priced at Rs. 66,999, you can get it for just Rs. 49,998, a fantastic 25% discount during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo Tab M10 is a powerful tablet with an excellent display and 5G support for future-proof connectivity. It features a 10.61-inch 2K display with high peak brightness, a wide color gamut, and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Capture memories with the 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor for smooth multitasking. Originally priced at Rs. 34,000, it's available for just Rs. 16,999, an incredible 50% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

HONOR Pad X9

The HONOR Pad X9 is a top budget tablet featuring an 11.5-inch 2K (120Hz) display with vibrant colors and bright 400 nits brightness. With 6 Cinematic surround speakers and HONOR Hi-Res audio technology, it provides an immersive sound experience for content consumption. Running on Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor for smooth daily tasks. Originally priced at Rs. 25,999, you can now grab it for just Rs. 13,998, a generous 46% discount during the Amazon sale.

Don't miss out on these amazing tablet deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Upgrade your tech game and enjoy significant savings on top brands. Whether it's for work, study, or entertainment, these tablets have got you covered. Hurry and add your favorite tablet to your cart today.

