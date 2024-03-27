Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a 25% discount on Amazon! Grab it now before it's gone

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a discounted price of 25% off the original retail price of Rs. 89,900, making it accessible for Rs. 66,999 on Amazon. This significant price reduction offers an opportunity for consumers to enjoy the remarkable features of the device at a more affordable rate.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

With a spacious 16.95 cm (6.7-inch) Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 14 Plus promises an immersive viewing experience for users. Its advanced camera system is designed to capture stunning photos in any lighting conditions, ensuring that moments are preserved with clarity and precision.

The inclusion of Cinematic mode, now enhanced in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps, elevates the video recording capabilities of the device. Additionally, the newly introduced Action mode enables users to capture smooth and steady handheld videos, further enhancing the creative potential of the device.

Safety remains a top priority with the iPhone 14 Plus, as it incorporates vital technology such as Crash Detection, which automatically calls for help in emergencies when the user is unable to do so themselves. This feature adds an extra layer of security and peace of mind for users.

Furthermore, the device boasts impressive battery life, providing all-day usage and up to 26 hours of continuous video playback, ensuring that users can stay connected and entertained throughout their day.

In terms of durability, the iPhone 14 Plus incorporates industry-leading features such as Ceramic Shield and water resistance, enhancing its resilience against accidental drops and exposure to moisture.

Overall, the discounted price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon presents an attractive opportunity for individuals seeking a high-performance smartphone with cutting-edge features and enhanced safety technology, all at a more accessible price point.

