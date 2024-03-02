 Apple iPhone 14 Plus receives significant price cut on Amazon - Don't miss out on this fantastic offer | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 14 Plus receives significant price cut on Amazon - Don't miss out on this fantastic offer

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) (Product) RED variant is now available at a discounted price on Amazon, offering customers an opportunity to experience premium features at a more affordable rate.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 02 2024, 15:23 IST
Experience the brilliance of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - (Product) RED with a substantial price cut on Amazon. (AFP)
Experience the brilliance of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - (Product) RED with a substantial price cut on Amazon. (AFP)

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) (Product) RED variant is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. With this notable price cut, coupled with attractive offers and discounts, this premium smartphone offers an irresistible deal for those looking to upgrade their mobile devices.

Price Cut:

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus variant has received a significant price cut of 17% on Amazon, bringing its price down to Rs. 74,900 from the original M.R.P. of Rs. 89,900. This substantial reduction in price makes the iPhone 14 Plus more accessible to a wider range of consumers, offering them the opportunity to experience Apple's cutting-edge technology at a more affordable rate.

Offers & Discounts:

In addition to the price cut, customers can benefit from various offers and discounts when purchasing the iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon. With the option of No Cost EMI, customers can enjoy convenient payment plans without incurring any additional interest charges. Furthermore, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can avail themselves of EMI interest savings, making the purchase even more budget-friendly. Additionally, customers can take advantage of exchange offers, receiving discounts of up to Rs. 16,700 when trading in their old smartphones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

About the Product:

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus boasts a host of impressive features that set it apart from its predecessors. With a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, users can enjoy vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The advanced camera system ensures exceptional photo quality in any lighting conditions, while features like Cinematic mode and Action mode enhance the videography experience. Equipped with vital safety technology, including Crash Detection, the iPhone 14 Plus prioritizes user safety. Moreover, with all-day battery life and industry-leading durability features such as Ceramic Shield and water resistance, this smartphone offers unparalleled reliability and performance.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus presents an irresistible proposition for consumers seeking a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price point. With its impressive features, attractive discounts, and convenient payment options, it's undoubtedly a deal worth considering for anyone in the market for a new smartphone.

First Published Date: 02 Mar, 15:23 IST
