Icon

Apple iPhone 16 to come with upgraded Siri, beat iPhone 15? Ming-Chi Kuo makes big mic claim

Apple might introduce substantial upgrades to the iPhone 16 microphone system leading to a significant leap forward in Siri's capabilities and dictation accuracy. It will be over 100% better than iPhone 15.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 17:28 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 16
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16
icon View all Images
According to a report, Apple iPhone 16 may boast advanced microphones developed by AAC and Goertek that will make it better than iPhone 15. (Representative image) (Apple)

The landscape of smartphone technology is evolving rapidly and the same is being reflected in the products that are currently rolling out and even more is being promised by tech majors for the near future. Apple has been introducing cutting-edge technologies in its iPhones every year. And now, even though 2024 hasn't even started, we have already heard a lot of speculation about the iPhone 16 lineup. And this time, the speculation is about Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16, which is expected to set new standards in both hardware and software, especially its artificial intelligence (AI) part. It is being indicated that substantial upgrades will be rolling out to the device's microphone system, leading to a significant leap forward in Siri's capabilities and dictation accuracy. This is likely to make this part of iPhone 16 over 100% better than iPhone 15. Check here to know all about the expected features of iPhone 16.

iPhone 16: expected upgrades

According to a report by 9TO5 Mac, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects iPhone 16 to debut in the fall of 2024. According to him, the iPhone 16 might boast advanced microphones developed by AAC and Goertek. The upcoming mics are expected to catch the user's voice better, which will eventually help improve the accuracy of dictation and Siri voice commands.

The enhanced microphones are likely to elevate various user experiences. Tech enthusiasts are also anticipating clearer audio in videos captured through the Camera app, enhanced voice call quality, and improved water resistance, contributing to an all-encompassing enhancement of the iPhone's audio capabilities.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to a post by Kuo on the Medium blog, “Apple reorganized its Siri team in 3Q23 to integrate AIGC/LLM. Voice input will be the key interface for AI/AIGC/LLM on mobile smartphones, so strengthening Siri's hardware and software features and specifications is the key to promoting AIGC.”

Mentioning AAC and Goertek, he further writes, "AAC and Goertek are the microphone suppliers for the iPhone 16 (with a similar shipment allocation). Benefiting from the specification upgrade, the ASP of microphones for each iPhone 16 will be at least 100–150% higher than that of the iPhone 15. As a result, AAC's and Goertek's revenues and earnings are expected to benefit significantly from this upgrade. Given AAC's smaller revenue scale, the company is expected to benefit relatively more."

Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier this year that the iPhone 16 series would be the first to feature two iPhones with a telephoto camera.

Please note that all this information provided is based on the speculations and Apple has not released anything yet officially.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 17:27 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone 16 to come with upgraded Siri, beat iPhone 15? Ming-Chi Kuo makes big mic claim
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon