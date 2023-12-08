Apple iPhone 16 to come with upgraded Siri, beat iPhone 15? Ming-Chi Kuo makes big mic claim

The landscape of smartphone technology is evolving rapidly and the same is being reflected in the products that are currently rolling out and even more is being promised by tech majors for the near future. Apple has been introducing cutting-edge technologies in its iPhones every year. And now, even though 2024 hasn't even started, we have already heard a lot of speculation about the iPhone 16 lineup. And this time, the speculation is about Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16, which is expected to set new standards in both hardware and software, especially its artificial intelligence (AI) part. It is being indicated that substantial upgrades will be rolling out to the device's microphone system, leading to a significant leap forward in Siri's capabilities and dictation accuracy. This is likely to make this part of iPhone 16 over 100% better than iPhone 15. Check here to know all about the expected features of iPhone 16.

iPhone 16: expected upgrades

According to a report by 9TO5 Mac, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects iPhone 16 to debut in the fall of 2024. According to him, the iPhone 16 might boast advanced microphones developed by AAC and Goertek. The upcoming mics are expected to catch the user's voice better, which will eventually help improve the accuracy of dictation and Siri voice commands.

The enhanced microphones are likely to elevate various user experiences. Tech enthusiasts are also anticipating clearer audio in videos captured through the Camera app, enhanced voice call quality, and improved water resistance, contributing to an all-encompassing enhancement of the iPhone's audio capabilities.

According to a post by Kuo on the Medium blog, “Apple reorganized its Siri team in 3Q23 to integrate AIGC/LLM. Voice input will be the key interface for AI/AIGC/LLM on mobile smartphones, so strengthening Siri's hardware and software features and specifications is the key to promoting AIGC.”

Mentioning AAC and Goertek, he further writes, "AAC and Goertek are the microphone suppliers for the iPhone 16 (with a similar shipment allocation). Benefiting from the specification upgrade, the ASP of microphones for each iPhone 16 will be at least 100–150% higher than that of the iPhone 15. As a result, AAC's and Goertek's revenues and earnings are expected to benefit significantly from this upgrade. Given AAC's smaller revenue scale, the company is expected to benefit relatively more."

Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier this year that the iPhone 16 series would be the first to feature two iPhones with a telephoto camera.

Please note that all this information provided is based on the speculations and Apple has not released anything yet officially.