Back from the dead! iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch with 6.1-inch display

The iPhone SE 4 could be back from the dead, according to the latest report. Just last month, a leak suggested that Apple had cancelled the iPhone SE 4 for 2024 and there are no further known developments on the SE lineup. Apple was expected to use the in-house developed 5G modem chip on the iPhone SE 4th Gen. Based on the report from The Medium from January 6, it was said that Apple's plans to produce its own 5G modem chip were delayed and therefore, it presumed that the iPhone SE 4 is likely dead. However, a recent report means a complete U-turn on that possibility.

According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the development of the next-gen iPhone SE 4 is well underway. Kuo initially reported that its development was put on hold at the end of last year. However, Kuo's latest tweet spells great news for those looking to buy an iPhone on a budget as the development of the iPhone SE 4 is underway and it will likely arrive in 2024 with some great features.

iPhone SE 4 rumoured features

The iPhone SE 4 has been tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display which will be upgraded from LCD to OLED, bringing punchier colours and darker blacks. The report further states that the iPhone SE 4 will have a minor modification in design when compared to the iPhone 14. This would mark the first major design change in two generations of the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 3 was launched in early 2022 and was essentially the same iPhone SE 2nd Gen with the newer A15 Bionic chip and a slightly larger capacity battery.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Kuo also reported that instead of using Qualcomm's modem chips, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 5G modem based on a 4-nanometer process node, designed by Apple. According to Kuo, this chip will only support the sub-6GHz spectrum instead of the millimeter wave frequencies which are less widespread, but faster.

If this report proves to be true, it could mark first major departure from using Qualcomm's 5G modem chips for Apple and could pave the way for future Apple 5G modem chips in other iPhones too.