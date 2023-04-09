Best 5 feature rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, and more

The more expensive a phone gets, the richer are its specifications. From chipset, display, camera, to overall performance, everything is based on the price at which the smartphone is being sold. But there are smartphone companies which are trying to change the game and give the best possible deal under budget. If you have a budget of Rs. 12000 and you are looking for a feature rich device offering satisfactory performance, here are some of the considerable options. From Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55 to Oppo A17- check the list below.

1. Realme C55: The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 11999 on Flipkart. The phone gets a 6.72 inch display, dual rear camera setup (64MP+2MP) along with a front camera of 8MP. It also houses a 5000mAh battery and runs on Helio G88 chipset.

B0BZQ1DYG9

2. Samsung Galaxy F13: Running on the Exynos 850 chipset, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the handset is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 10999. The phone gets a display size of 6.6 inch and houses a 6000mAh battery and has a triple rear camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP) along with a selfie camera of 8MP.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

3. Motorola G32: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone can be purchased by paying Rs. 11999 on Flipkart. The phone gets a 6.5 inch display, triple rear camera setup (50MP+8MP+2MP) along with a front camera of 16MP, houses a 5000mAh battery and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

4. Oppo A17: Priced at Rs. 11950, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Oppo A17 runs on Mediatek Helio G35 chipset. The phone is equipped with a 6.5 inch display and has a double rear camera setup and a 5000mAh battery.

B0B4F2TTTS

5. Samsung Galaxy M13: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M13 is currently available for Rs. 11489 on Flipkart. Housing a triple rear camera setup, the phone gets a 6000mAh battery, and 6.6 inch display.