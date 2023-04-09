Best 5 feature rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, and more

A budget of Rs. 12000 can fetch you a very decent smartphone that will meet most of your requirements. From Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, to Motorola G32- check the phones you can buy here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2023, 18:47 IST
Realme C55 Short Review: iPhone Dynamic Island-like experience on a budget
Realme C55 Design
1/6 Realme C55 Design: The phone not only looks premium but is also comfortable to hold and use. It is slim (7.89mm), light weight (189.5g), and gets a pattern at the back panel resembling rain. Overall, it looks quite solid along with a nice build quality. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Realme C55 Display: The phone gets a 6.72-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen embraces vibrant colours and commendable contrast. Watching movies, videos, and images on the device was pleasing. Even the touch response is fast, and smooth and shows no lag, making it easy to play games. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Realme C55 Camera: The handset is equipped with a dual rear camera setup supporting a 64MP primary sensor; accompanied by a 2MP lens. The phone also sports an 8MP selfie camera. The images clicked during the daylight with the main rear camera are satisfactory and highlight every minute detail. However, pictures did get somewhat beautified and even looked a bit overexposed when clicked with the front camera. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Realme C55 Battery: The 5000mAh battery easily survives a day and a bit more, depending upon your usage. The phone supports a 33W charger which takes around an hour to completely fuel your battery from 10 to 100 percent. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Realme C55 Chipset and Mini Capsule: The phone uses the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and the performance of the C55 was satisfactory for me. The iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island feature, named Mini Capsule, is almost similar except for the fact that Realme has restricted it to only three functionalities- showing battery status, data usage, and step stats. Not of much use, however, it is still a nice feature, if for no other reason than to make this budget phone stand out among other Android devices. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. However, Realme C55 is a 4G phone. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Realme C55 Verdict: The C55 is a great offering for a starting range of Rs. 10999. The phone gets a beautiful design, a decent main camera, and battery performance. The new addition - Mini Capsule - also helps in making the phone a quality buy despite. However, the fact that there is a lot of bloatware on the phone and it offers only 4G services can be disappointing. (Priya/HT Tech)
Realme C55
View all Images
Here is the list of smartphones you can get under Rs. 12000. (Priya/HT Tech)

The more expensive a phone gets, the richer are its specifications. From chipset, display, camera, to overall performance, everything is based on the price at which the smartphone is being sold. But there are smartphone companies which are trying to change the game and give the best possible deal under budget. If you have a budget of Rs. 12000 and you are looking for a feature rich device offering satisfactory performance, here are some of the considerable options. From Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55 to Oppo A17- check the list below.

1. Realme C55: The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 11999 on Flipkart. The phone gets a 6.72 inch display, dual rear camera setup (64MP+2MP) along with a front camera of 8MP. It also houses a 5000mAh battery and runs on Helio G88 chipset.

B0BZQ1DYG9

2. Samsung Galaxy F13: Running on the Exynos 850 chipset, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the handset is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 10999. The phone gets a display size of 6.6 inch and houses a 6000mAh battery and has a triple rear camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP) along with a selfie camera of 8MP.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Motorola G32: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone can be purchased by paying Rs. 11999 on Flipkart. The phone gets a 6.5 inch display, triple rear camera setup (50MP+8MP+2MP) along with a front camera of 16MP, houses a 5000mAh battery and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

4. Oppo A17: Priced at Rs. 11950, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Oppo A17 runs on Mediatek Helio G35 chipset. The phone is equipped with a 6.5 inch display and has a double rear camera setup and a 5000mAh battery.

B0B4F2TTTS

5. Samsung Galaxy M13: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M13 is currently available for Rs. 11489 on Flipkart. Housing a triple rear camera setup, the phone gets a 6000mAh battery, and 6.6 inch display.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 18:41 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best 5 feature rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets