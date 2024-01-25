Best deals on smartphones: Grab up to 44 pct discount on Samsung, Redmi, Lava, and more

Best deals on smartphones: Looking for a new feature-filled smartphone? Well, look no further because Amazon is providing great deals and discounts on top smartphone models from brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Lava, and more. You can grab the best deals and offers while purchasing smartphones from Amazon and pay just a reasonable price. While purchasing the smartphone, buyers can also avail bank or exchange deals to further reduce the price of their selected device. Check out the 8 smartphones listed in these best deals on Amazon. Products included in this article 24% OFF Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger (11,186) 11% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,389) 52% OFF (Refurbished) Redmi 12C (Royal Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 | Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh(typ) Battery (52) 23% OFF Lava Agni 2 5G (Glass Viridian, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's First Dimensity 7050 Processor | 120 Hz Curved Amoled Display | 13 5G Bands | Superfast 66W Charging | Clean Android (3,832) 36% OFF iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo (Norway Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Ultra Bright AMOLED Display | Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor | 64 MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | 44WFlashCharge (13,195) 9% OFF realme narzo 60X 5G（Stellar Green,6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge (6,791) 33% OFF Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus (30,961) 11% OFF OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (3,739)

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider when buying a smartphone?

Display size: There are various display options available in the smartphone market. Therefore, pick the one which matches your requirements as some prefer smaller displays while others prefer larger displays.

Processor: Always check the type and generation of processor the smartphone consists of as it will define the overall performance. Also, always go for the latest models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

We are on WhatsApp Channels.Click to join.

Camera: Always look for a decent to high-quality camera smartphone so you can capture moments with great picture quality. Therefore, do not forget to check the camera specs of the smartphone.

Storage: Smartphone comes in various RAM and storage sizes, therefore, choose the ones which will fulfil your need and store your required apps including heavy and graphic-intensive applications.

Budget: You will find numerous smartphones from budget to flagship range, therefore, decide your budget based on your daily usage and for what reason you need the smartphone.

Best deals on top smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M34:

B0C7C28GKF-1

The Samsung Galaxy M34 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000 nits High Brightness Mode to ensure a clear view in harsh sunlight conditions. Samsung introduced the smartphone with three exciting color including Awesome Lime, Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by a MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with two different storage models of 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone runs on Android version 13 and has received IP67 certification for water and dust protection. In terms of camera, it features a triple camera setup of 48MP main OISlens, 8MP ultra wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. In the front, it comes with a 13MP punch hole camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A34 can be a perfect choice who are looking for the latest generation of Samsung smartphones. If want to buy this smartphone you can grab the best deals on Amazon.

Specifications Display: 6.6-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core Rear camera: 48M RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

2. Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

B0C788T92F-2

Get Realme Narzo 60 Pro with the best deals on Amazon. For a captivating visual experience, the smartphone features a 120-degree curved display. It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Anti-mistouch algorithm 2.0, HDR 10+ certification, 1.07 billion colors, and much more.

For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic intensive games, social media apps, streaming apps, etc. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, the smartphone consists of a dual camera setup which consists of a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera which ensures blur-free images even in challenging lighting conditions. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. For long-lasting gameplay, the Realme phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Specifications Display: 6.70-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Rear camera: 100MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

3. Redmi 12C:

B0C7KSTP7N-3

You can grab the best deals and offers on Amazon while purchasing the Redme 12C. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It is paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, with an option to expand it virtually. The Redmi 12C is offered in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB, which is expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD Card.

The Redmi 12C features a 50MP dual camera system with features such as Voice shutter, Tilt-shift, and Timed burst, as well as dedicated modes such as 50MP mode, Night mode, and HDR mode. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. For enhanced security, the smartphone sports a fingerprint reader at the back, along with support for AI face unlock. In terms of battery life, the Redmi 12C gets a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of call time.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

4. Lava Agni 2:

B0C467KFNM-4

The Lava Agni 2 features a 6.78-inch FHD + curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its display also supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+, and Widevine L1. For photography, it features a quad Camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth camera along with a 16MP selfie camera.

For a great smartphone experience, the smartphone is powered with an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Lastly, to enjoy longer performance, the smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery which supports a 66W fast charger. If want to buy this smartphone you can grab the best deals on Amazon.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 4700mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

5. iQOO Z7s:

B07WFNTGLL-5

Amazon is providing the best deals on iQOO Z7s. The next best deal is available on iQOO Z7s which comes with unique features. It sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits peak local brightness and 90 Hz refresh rate, It is protected by Schott Xensation UP glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Processor with a 6nm energy efficient process which will consume less power and enhance the battery life.

The iQOO Z7s features a dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. On the front, it comes with a 16MP front camera. The smartphone camera also consists of various modes such as Ultra Stabilization video recording, Micro Movie Mode, Dual View Video, Night Mode, Portrait mode, Double Exposure, and more. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery which supports 44W FlashCharge.

Specifications Display: 6.38-inch Battery: 4500mAh Processor: Snapdragon 695 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

6. Realme Narzo 60X:

B0CGDQRR9Y-6

The Realme Narzo 60X is available at a huge discount on Amazon. You can grab the best deals and offers while purchasing the smartphone. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Fast refresh displays cut blur in animations, scrolling and games to provide a notably better user experience.

It features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. The Realme Narzo 60X is backed by a 5000mAh massive battery which supports a 33 W Powerful SUPERVOOC Charge which powers up the device in 70 minutes. The user can unlock the phone by side fingerprint without picking it up, which is more comfortable and convenient than holding the phone up with the back fingerprint.

Specifications Display: 6.4-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

7. Samsung Galaxy M13:

B0B4F2TTTS-7

The best deal is available on Samsung Galaxy M13 which comes with promising features. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity O Display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a true 50MP (F1.8) main camera, a 5MP(F2.2) ultra wide, and a 2MP (F2.4) macro camera. On the front, it features an 8MP (F2.2) selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is powered by Exynos 850 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is backed by a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery for a long lasting performance. It runs on One UI Core 4 based on Android 12. Samsung offers 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.

Specifications Display: 6.6-inch Battery: 6000mAh Processor: Exynos 850 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB

8. OnePlus Nord 3:

B0C7V7VH6Q-8

The last smartphone on the list is the OnePlus Nord 3 which is available at a huge discount on Amazon and you can grab the best deals and offers on the platforms. The smartphone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, sRGB, 10-bit Color Depth, and PWM + DC dimming. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355, and a 2MP Macro lens. It also comes with a 16MP selfie shooter. Its modes include night, portrait, PANO, TIME-LAPSE, and dual-view video. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.1. If want to buy this smartphone you can grab the best deals on Amazon.

Specifications Display: 6.74-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

These are some of the best smartphones available in the market as of now and they are also available at huge discounted prices. So did you find any device of your liking? Before buying a smartphone make sure to carefully look at all the features and specifications as it will be a long-term investment. Keep your requirements in mind and then make the purchase.

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M34 5000mAh battery 1000 nits High Brightness IP67 certification Realme Narzo 60 Pro 1.07 billion colors 120Hz refresh rate 100MP OIS camera Redmi 12C 50MP dual camera AI face unlock 5000mAh battery Lava Agni 2 120 Hz refresh rate HDR 10+ Quad Camera iQOO Z7s Schott Xensation UP glass protection 1300nits brightness 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera Realme Narzo 60X 33 W SUPERVOOC Charge 5000mAh battery Side fingerprint scanner Samsung Galaxy M13 FHD+ resolution 6000mAh lithium-ion battery 1 year manufacturer warranty OnePlus Nord 3 HDR 10+ PWM + DC dimming 5000mAh battery

Also read top stories for today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.