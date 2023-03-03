Capture best Holi moments with Google Pixel 7! Buy it for just 33440 against MRP of 51490

Are you seeking a smartphone that's ideal for capturing vibrant Holi photos? Look no further than the flagship Google Pixel 7! If you love capturing your cherished moments, then the Google Pixel 7 is one of the best camera smartphones in the market for you. Additionally, its overall performance coupled with the stock-Android experience is an add-on. The best part is that, just in time for the Holi festival, Amazon is providing a fantastic opportunity to purchase it at a great discount. Don't miss to check out this latest Google Pixel 7 deal here.

Google Pixel 7 Price Cut

Normally, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version of this smartphone is sold for Rs. 59990. However, Amazon has now offered a significant discount that reduces its cost to just Rs. 51490. This deal comprises of two parts. Amazon is providing a flat discount of 14 percent ahead of Holi, which is a decent discount. Nevertheless, with a little more effort, you can further lower the cost.

By using Amazon's exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 18050. As long as you have a functioning old device without any major damage that you're willing to exchange, you qualify for this offer. Nonetheless, the value of your device is subject to Amazon's assessment of its resale price. Therefore, a cheaper device may only receive a few thousand rupees discount, while an expensive one could provide the entire Rs. 18050 discount.

If you manage to receive the full value of the exchange offer, you can obtain the Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 33440, inclusive of bank offers, price reduction, and exchange deal.

What's special about Google Pixel 7

The latest flagship by Google comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. You also get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display. According to Google, the panel is 25 percent brighter than its predecessors.