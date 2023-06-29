Check out this amazing Apple iPhone 12 deal! Save a big amount now

Are you looking for iPhone deals? Then we have found one for you on the Apple iPhone 12. Flipkart is offering a massive price drop on Apple iPhone. Considering the discount, it's a great opportunity to make a money-saving purchase before the offer ends. In case you are buying an iPhone for the first time, then know that it is a really affordable way to sample the Apple ecosystem, which is quite different from the Android one.

Apple iPhone 12 discount

The original price of the Apple iPhone 12 is Rs. 59,000. However, you can get it priced at Rs.53,999, giving you a discount of 9 percent.

This is not all! You can an additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deal. Check the bank offers below!

Bank offers on the iPhone 12

You can get Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions and Rs. 2000 Off on HDFC Debit Card EMI Transactions. Additionally, you get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Furthermore, you can also reduce the price by up to Rs.35000 by trading in your old smartphone. However, the exchange value totally depends on your old phone's model and working condition. The technician will not process the exchange if the phone has any body or performance defect. So, make sure your phone is working properly and is in a good condition.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display with different storage capacities ranging from 64GB to 256 GB. It is powered by A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor for smooth operation. It captures amazing pictures with its dual-set 12MP+12MP camera along with a 12MP front camera. The phone is a great blend of new features, amazing cameras, and great performance.

Note that the offer is available on the 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12. Do note that the iPhone 12 is eligible for the latest software update, which is iOS 17, when it is rolled out in September, 2023 along with the iPhone 15.