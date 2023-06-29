Check out this amazing Apple iPhone 12 deal! Save a big amount now

Massive price cut rolled out on Apple iPhone 12! Deal available on Flipkart, check prices and offers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 18:26 IST
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 price drop makes this smartphone worth your while. Just check the deal. (Unsplash)
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 price drop makes this smartphone worth your while. Just check the deal. (Unsplash)

Are you looking for iPhone deals? Then we have found one for you on the Apple iPhone 12. Flipkart is offering a massive price drop on Apple iPhone. Considering the discount, it's a great opportunity to make a money-saving purchase before the offer ends. In case you are buying an iPhone for the first time, then know that it is a really affordable way to sample the Apple ecosystem, which is quite different from the Android one.

Apple iPhone 12 discount

The original price of the Apple iPhone 12 is Rs. 59,000. However, you can get it priced at Rs.53,999, giving you a discount of 9 percent.

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08L5T3S7T-1

This is not all! You can an additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deal. Check the bank offers below!

Bank offers on the iPhone 12

You can get Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions and Rs. 2000 Off on HDFC Debit Card EMI Transactions. Additionally, you get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Furthermore, you can also reduce the price by up to Rs.35000 by trading in your old smartphone. However, the exchange value totally depends on your old phone's model and working condition. The technician will not process the exchange if the phone has any body or performance defect. So, make sure your phone is working properly and is in a good condition.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display with different storage capacities ranging from 64GB to 256 GB. It is powered by A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor for smooth operation. It captures amazing pictures with its dual-set 12MP+12MP camera along with a 12MP front camera. The phone is a great blend of new features, amazing cameras, and great performance.

Note that the offer is available on the 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12. Do note that the iPhone 12 is eligible for the latest software update, which is iOS 17, when it is rolled out in September, 2023 along with the iPhone 15.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 18:26 IST
Home Mobile News Check out this amazing Apple iPhone 12 deal! Save a big amount now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets