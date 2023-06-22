Deal ALERT! Get a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G! Check offers here

Check out Flipkart's amazing deal on Samsung Galaxy A54-the price has plunged by a big amount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 13:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
Massive Flipkart sale on Samsung Galaxy A54 (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
Massive Flipkart sale on Samsung Galaxy A54 (Priya/HT Tech)

Are you looking for a smartphone under Rs.40,000? We have found you a feature-filled smartphone with a huge discount on Flipkart! Samsung Galaxy A54 is the latest Samsung smartphone that offers a variety of specifications and functionalities. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD display with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 8 GB RAM. It comes with a triple-set camera of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP lenses and a 32MP front camera lens. Not only that, but it has a 5000 mAh Battery that gives a long-lasting battery life and performance to users.

Are you wondering how can such good quality phone come in a range of less than Rs. 40000? Well, we have found the best deals for you on the latest smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A54 discount

The original price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is Rs. 41,999. But, with an amazing deal on Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs. 36,999, giving you a discount of 11 percent. Isn't it amazing?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now that we have caught your attention, let's talk about the additional offers! You heard it right! You can get additional deals and offers on Samsung Galaxy A54 from bank offers and exchange deal. Check the deals here!

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Debit Card on EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999. You can also get 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

B0BXD2TTKP-1

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 13:22 IST
Home Mobile News Deal ALERT! Get a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G! Check offers here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets