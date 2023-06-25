Early Amazon Prime Day deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut by 13%

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but teh earlyy deals have already arrived and among them is the outstanding Samsung Galaxy S23, which has received a 13% price cut. Check out this deal.

Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 17:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Amazon Prime Day early deals unleashed a massive discount on the premium Samsung Galaxy S23. (HT Tech)

Mark your calendars because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is approaching fast! Amazon has announced the schedule for the Prime Day sale, which is set to take place on July 11 and 12. This sale promises to bring some of the most enticing deals of the year across various categories, from home appliances, health, and beauty to tech gadgets. However, if you cannot wait that long then know that early Prime Day deals have already started arriving. Yes, that means you don't have to wait to enjoy your dose of retail therapy!

One of these interesting deals is the Samsung Galaxy S23, which has witnessed a massive price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day. If you are eyeing a new smartphone and can't wait till the commencement of the Prime Day sale, then this deal is perfect for you. Here is how much it will cost.

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S23

You can now own the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price of $699.99, offering you significant savings compared to its original retail price of $799 as listed on Amazon. This exclusive deal allows you to save a generous 13 percent on the 128GB storage variant. It's important to note that this offer is subject to availability due to limited stock.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BT9DVZLZ-1

The deal doesn't end here! When purchasing this phone, you also have the opportunity to enjoy some freebies. As a bonus, you'll receive 90 days of free Amazon Music, enhancing your overall experience with your new Samsung Galaxy S23.

More about Samsung Galaxy S23

Before proceeding to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23, you must know that the phone comes with the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that performs much better and for longer, and even manages to eradicate any heating issue. Not just hardware, the One UI software experience is a highly polished one. For photography, the cameras are tuned nicely with a 50MP primary camera coupled with 12MP and 10MP secondary cameras. It packs a 3900mAh battery.

Needless to say, it is one of the best smartphones of 2023 so far and likely to stay on that perch till the launch of the iPhone 15 during the Fall of 2023.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 17:09 IST
