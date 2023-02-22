Exciting deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price drops to just 46999 on Flipkart

Samsung has introduced its much-awaited premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which takes on the Apple iPhone 14 series. It has received praise from many analysts for an excellent camera and display. But if you find these new flagship devices to be too expensive, you can still opt for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which has all the features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 plus a big and more magnificent 6.6-inch display.

Although it is usually priced at a premium, its cost has actually plunged after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 46999. Here's how.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 46999. Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999.

Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange and Bank Offers

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 46999!

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.