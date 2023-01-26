Flagship phone at a steal price! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just 73930 on Amazon

There’s an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra where this flagship smartphone can be yours with a massive discount. Get it this way.

Despite the fact that the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is just days away, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will remain one of the best smartphones in the market. Its flagship features help make it stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although it costs a fortune, it can be yours right now with a heavy discount, thanks to an Amazon offer on the smartphone.

So, if you're in the market for a flagship smartphone, you must check out this amazing offer. Here are the full details of this amazing Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer details

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999. However, Amazon has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs.73930. Amazon is initially offering a massive 30 percent discount on S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 91980.

But wait, there's more! You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to just Rs. 73930!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bank Offer

You can avail bank offers too. Get 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card transactions and more. So, hurry up and grab this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal before it runs out!

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.