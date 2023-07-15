From Galaxy M13, Xiaomi 12 Pro to Redmi 12C, check out these amazing Amazon Prime Day sale deals now

Check out these exciting Amazon Prime Day sale deals that go as high as up to 64% on these smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 20:38 IST
4 slim smartphones with big storage: From Realme Narzo 60 Pro, iQOO Neo 6 to Oppo F23
Oppo F23 Pro
1/5 In the era where smartphones have become a necessary part of our lives, there are multiple aspects such as design, performance, and very importantly, storage capacity that one considers before making the actual purchase. Users today are more tech-savvy than ever and understand that excess storage does not just help you store more data, but also offers an overall smoother experience. What is also important are the looks of a phone. A heavy looking phone is not very popular, but a slim one generally is. There are some of smartphones, which will fulfill your needs: So, here we present 5 slim smartphones with big storage includiing Realme Narzo 60 Pro, Lava Agni 2 5G, iQOO Neo 6 and more. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G The massive storage of Real me Narzo 60 Pro 5G allows consumers to have a smooth experience with the device. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G also comes with a 100MP OIS Pro Light Camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It features a 6.7 inches 120Hz Curved Vision Display and strong battery support of 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset that offers outstanding performance. The phone is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB and  12GB+1TB starting at Rs.23,999. (Realme)
image caption
3/5 Lava Agni 2 5G It features a 50MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera. Furthermore, the phone features a 6.78'' FHD+ AMOLED curved display with 120Hz Refresh Rate along with solid build quality. The phone also packs a 4700mAh Battery with 66W Charging and is powered by the 7050 Octa-core processor. The Agni 2 5G is available with 8GB and 256GB storage priced at Rs.21,999 on Amazon.  (Lava)
image caption
4/5 iQOO Neo 6 5G It houses a 64MP OIS Main camera. Moreover, the phone features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display. Packing a solid 4700mAh Battery with 80W flash Charge, this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G for you to have an uninterrupted experience. iQOO Neo 6 5G comes in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB priced at INR 24,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs. 28,999.  (iQOO )
image caption
5/5 Oppo F23 5GThe phone features a 6.72" 120 Hz FHD+ display and houses a 64MP AI Camera and a 32 MP front camera to capture the best shots. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charging and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The Oppo F23 5G comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM  storage and is priced at Rs. 28,999.  (OPPO)
For those looking to purchase a smartphone with a big discount, these Amazon Prime Day sale deals should not to be missed.
View all Images
For those looking to purchase a smartphone with a big discount, these Amazon Prime Day sale deals should not to be missed. (Amazon)

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day Sale for 2023 is finally here and it is featuring an array of discounts that will be available until tomorrow, July 16. If you haven't signed up for Prime membership on Amazon yet, now is the perfect time to do so to seize the best deals of the year so far. For those looking to purchase a smartphone with a big discount, these Amazon Prime Day sale deals should not to be missed. Below, we've compiled the top 5 smartphone deals exclusively for you that are available during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. You have till tomorrow to act and take advantage of these incredible offers, or till stocks last!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Smartphone Olive

This premium phone is available with a flat 52% discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 35999. The original price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is Rs.74999, as listed on Amazon. To reduce the price further, you can use the bank and exchange offers. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs.31800 on the old phone. However, your old phone should be in good condition to avail of this offer. You can also get a 10% Instant discount up to Rs.1000 on SBI Credit Card. This offer is available for Prime users only.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C24CWJ2K-1

Redmi 12C

A discount of flat 44% is available 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. It features ahigh-performance Mediatek Helio G85 with a big 17cm(6.71) HD+ display along with a5000mAh(typ) Battery. You can buy it for just Rs.7799.

B0BYN48MQW-2

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Amazon is offering a 64% discount on this premium phone. This offer is available for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. The listed price of this premium product is Rs.74999, but you can get it only for Rs.26999. To reduce the price further, you can also use various bank and exchange offers available on this smartphone.

B08VB57558-3

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

This phone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal Storage with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has 50+50+50MP flagship Cameras (OIS) and provides 10-bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED display. You can buy it for just Rs.41999 with a discount of 48%. You can also avail a flat Rs. 2250 Instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions on aminimum purchase value of Rs.40999.

B09XB9FLSH-4

Samsung Galaxy M13

A discount of 37% is available for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal Storage variant. Its listed price is Rs.14999 but you can buy it for just Rs.9499 for a limited time period.

B0B4F2K7N1-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 20:38 IST
