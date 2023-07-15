From Galaxy M13, Xiaomi 12 Pro to Redmi 12C, check out these amazing Amazon Prime Day sale deals now

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day Sale for 2023 is finally here and it is featuring an array of discounts that will be available until tomorrow, July 16. If you haven't signed up for Prime membership on Amazon yet, now is the perfect time to do so to seize the best deals of the year so far. For those looking to purchase a smartphone with a big discount, these Amazon Prime Day sale deals should not to be missed. Below, we've compiled the top 5 smartphone deals exclusively for you that are available during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. You have till tomorrow to act and take advantage of these incredible offers, or till stocks last!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Smartphone Olive

This premium phone is available with a flat 52% discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 35999. The original price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is Rs.74999, as listed on Amazon. To reduce the price further, you can use the bank and exchange offers. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs.31800 on the old phone. However, your old phone should be in good condition to avail of this offer. You can also get a 10% Instant discount up to Rs.1000 on SBI Credit Card. This offer is available for Prime users only.

Redmi 12C

A discount of flat 44% is available 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. It features ahigh-performance Mediatek Helio G85 with a big 17cm(6.71) HD+ display along with a5000mAh(typ) Battery. You can buy it for just Rs.7799.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Amazon is offering a 64% discount on this premium phone. This offer is available for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. The listed price of this premium product is Rs.74999, but you can get it only for Rs.26999. To reduce the price further, you can also use various bank and exchange offers available on this smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

This phone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal Storage with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has 50+50+50MP flagship Cameras (OIS) and provides 10-bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED display. You can buy it for just Rs.41999 with a discount of 48%. You can also avail a flat Rs. 2250 Instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions on aminimum purchase value of Rs.40999.

Samsung Galaxy M13

A discount of 37% is available for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal Storage variant. Its listed price is Rs.14999 but you can buy it for just Rs.9499 for a limited time period.